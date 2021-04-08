Biker bar Suck Bang Blow fined $17K after violating COVID-19 executive orders

MURRELLS INLET — Biker bar Suck Bang Blow will have to pay a $17,500 fine, but will not lose its liquor license, after violating Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the penalty imposed on the South Strand bar is one of the largest penalties imposed by the Administrative Law Court for alcohol-related violations.

SCDOR also accessed one violation of SBB’s on-premise beer-and-wine permit and one violation of SBB’s restaurant liquor by-the-drink permit.

In July 2020, a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert prompted an investigation by SLED and the bar was issued a citation in violation of the governor’s order. In Aug. 2020, the SCDOR got involved and sought to revoke SBB’s permit and license.

A legal notice previously sent to SBB said, “SBBs flagrant disregard for the law and for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Horry County and the state of South Carolina justifies a permanent revocation of its liquor license and beer and wine permits.”

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week “Spring Rally” took place July 13-19, 2020, after it was postponed from May 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

According to the SCDOR, SBB held more than 40 free concerts between April 27 and Aug. 2, 2020, including multiple concerts every day of the spring rally.

William Couch, owner of SBB, declined to comment when asked about the fine.

The 2021 Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally is scheduled for May 7-16.