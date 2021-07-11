Bethune, Ho match recent fundraising in Myrtle Beach mayor race but one more in the bank

MYRTLE BEACH — As election season begins to pick up Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune might have to share the spotlight with Gene Ho, a former campaign photographer for President Donald Trump.
While the candidates raised similar amounts during the three-month period ending June 30, about $9,300 each, Bethune heads into the summer with a bigger bank account.
She has $104,642 cash on hand versus Ho who has $20,415, according to records filed with the S.C. Ethics Commission.
A majority of Ho's 175 donations during the past quarter came from outside of South Carolina — arriving from places as close as North Carolina and to states as far away as Arizona and Utah, according to state campaign data. His average contribution was $54.
Bethune did not receive as many donations, but eight of her 13 donors from April to June contributed the maximum of $1,000 allowed. Her average contribution was $720. Ho did not receive any $1,000 donations in the past quarter.
Ho spent close to $400 during this election period, while Bethune spent more money than she gained.
In March, Bethune had a kick-off event at Grand Strand Brewing to announce her reelection campaign, where she spent close to $3,000 for the event. Additionally, Bethune paid $7,500 to Lexington-based Starboard Communications, a political consulting firm owned by Walt Whetsell.
Bethune, who originally ran in 2017 beating beating three-term incumbent John Rhodes, is the first female mayor of Myrtle Beach.
“I love my job,” Bethune said during her campaign kick-off. “We still have a lot to get done and I want to be a part of that.”
Efforts to reach Ho were not successful July 11.
Additionally, the remaining mayoral candidate and political newcomer Tammie Durant has not yet filed a statement of economic interest form or any candidate campaign disclosure forms, despite spending or receiving the allotted amount.
A campaign disclosure form has to be submitted once a candidate receives or spends more than $500, and Durant, a former police officer, previously confirmed that her campaign had met that threshold.
Efforts to reach Durant were not successful July 11.