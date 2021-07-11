Bethune, Ho match fundraising in Myrtle Beach mayoral race, but incumbent has more cash banked

MYRTLE BEACH — As election season begins to pick up Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune might have to share the spotlight with Gene Ho, a former campaign photographer for President Donald Trump.

While the candidates raised similar amounts during the three-month period ending June 30, about $9,300 each, Bethune heads into the summer with a bigger bank account.

Additionally, candidate Tammie Durant has not yet filed a statement of economic interest form or any candidate campaign disclosure forms.

Bethune has $104,642 cash on hand versus Ho who has $20,415, according to records filed with the S.C. Ethics Commission.

A majority of Ho's 175 donations during the past quarter came from outside of South Carolina — arriving from places as close as North Carolina and to states as far away as Arizona and Utah, according to state campaign data. His average contribution was $54.

Bethune did not receive as many donations, but eight of her 13 donors from April to June contributed the maximum of $1,000 allowed. Her average contribution was $720. Ho did not receive any $1,000 donations in the past quarter.

Ho spent close to $400 during this election period, while Bethune spent more money than she gained.

In March, Bethune had a kick-off event at Grand Strand Brewing to announce her reelection campaign, where she spent close to $3,000 for the event. Additionally, Bethune paid $7,500 to Lexington-based Starboard Communications, a political consulting firm owned by Walt Whetsell.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Bethune, who originally ran in 2017 beating beating three-term incumbent John Rhodes, is the first female mayor of Myrtle Beach.

“I love my job,” Bethune said during her campaign kick-off. “We still have a lot to get done and I want to be a part of that.”

Efforts to reach Ho were not successful July 11.

The remaining mayoral candidate and political newcomer Durant who has not filed any forms, despite spending or receiving the allotted amount.

A campaign disclosure form has to be submitted once a candidate receives or spends more than $500, and Durant, a former police officer, previously confirmed that her campaign had met that threshold.

Efforts to reach Durant were not successful July 11.

The non-partisan mayoral race will take place November 2. Election applications will open August 19 and candidates have to submit their candidacy by September 3, Spokesperson Mark Kruea confirmed.