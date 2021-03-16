As district shifts to in-person, Horry virtual students will no longer receive hot meals

CONWAY — As Horry County Schools transitions to full-time, face-to-face instruction for all schools by the end of the month, thousands of its virtual students will no longer be eligible to receive hot meals, the district announced March 15.

With most schools in hybrid instruction through February, both hot and cold meals were available to both hybrid and virtual students.

Now, only students in the brick-and-mortar setting will receive hot meals.

Instead of daily service, HCS Virtual students will also need to pick up all five breakfast and lunch meals for the following week’s consumption on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at select schools.

According to the district, all meals for virtual students will need to be preordered by Wednesday of each week.

An HCS spokesperson said all schools have transitioned to this pickup style, with the exception of Aynor and Socastee high schools. These two will transition as soon as they are back to full-time, face-to-face instruction as well.

With an April 30 deadline to choose in-person or virtual instruction for the 2021-22 school year looming, HCS insists that this latest move isn’t to influence families one way or another.

“We are required to offer meals to all students. This plan is consistent with many other school districts across the state and nation,” an HCS spokesperson said.

“The meal kits allow parents to travel to a school once a week for a week's worth of meals instead of daily to pick up meals.”

The district's press release came on the same day it said the daily service would no longer be available to all students.

The food that will be prepared for students to take home, includes:

Milk: 10 half pints.

10 half pints. Fruit: 10 half-cup servings (combinations include: Fresh fruits, canned fruits, 100% fruit juice, or fruit snacks or dried fruit).

10 half-cup servings (combinations include: Fresh fruits, canned fruits, 100% fruit juice, or fruit snacks or dried fruit). Breakfast entrees: Combinations of whole-grain products such as pancakes, waffles, breakfast pizza, muffins, breads and biscuit sandwiches.

Combinations of whole-grain products such as pancakes, waffles, breakfast pizza, muffins, breads and biscuit sandwiches. Lunch entrees: Combinations of whole-grain products such as breaded mozzarella sticks, pizza, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, chicken bites, chicken, hamburgers, and other assorted sandwiches.

Combinations of whole-grain products such as breaded mozzarella sticks, pizza, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, chicken bites, chicken, hamburgers, and other assorted sandwiches. Vegetables include: 2.5 cups of assorted vegetables.

2.5 cups of assorted vegetables. Additional items may include: graham crackers, mozzarella string cheese sticks, chips, and other whole grains.

This shift comes after a March 8 HCS Board of Education meeting where Velna Allen, the district's chief officer of student services, told the board that all students would automatically be enrolled in brick-and-mortar instruction for the fall semester unless the student opted into HCS Virtual by April 30.

In addition, HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey announced that both graduations and proms would be scheduled for the end of the spring semester.