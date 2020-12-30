Are fireworks legal in Georgetown and Horry counties? Here's what you need to know.

MYRTLE BEACH — Let’s face it, everyone wants to send 2020 off with the loudest and strongest “goodbye” possible.

In South Carolina, patrons must be above the age of 16 to purchase fireworks, which cannot be bought on New Year’s Eve. Inside Myrtle Beach city limits, selling, possessing or using fireworks could result in a fine.

Horry County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Kenneth Todd also said that on certain parts of the beach, there are signs marking firework exclusion zones.

Fireworks are forbidden in these zones to protect certain grasses along the beach, so before shooting off fireworks, make sure one of these signs is not around.

Shooting off fireworks is only legal in the unincorporated parts of Horry County before 11 p.m., when the county noise ordinance goes into effect. If people live in subdivisions with homeowners associations, Todd said that homeowners must check with their association to make sure they don’t have separate rules or noise ordinances.

According to Georgetown County Fire Chief Mack Reed, there are no specific laws against fireworks in the county, but Reed still emphasized the importance of firework safety and ensuring the reputability of fireworks bought.

“Buy fireworks from a licensed place, don’t buy them off the back of someone’s truck,” Reed said.

Something that Todd thinks people often forget about is that if a firework lands on another person’s property and causes damage, such as a brush fire, the person who shot it off could be charged.

The injuries from fireworks Todd sees are the same every year, so he said it is always important to read the directions and safety tips on the packaging of fireworks.

“Some of the injuries we’ve seen in the past have been people not following the safety precautions that are usually on the packaging, of not holding them in your hand or no adult supervision,” Todd said. “When in doubt, use common sense.”