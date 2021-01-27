Antique Ford coupe stolen out of storage in Myrtle Beach area, police say

FORESTBROOK — An antique car was stolen from a local storage facility sometime between Jan. 22-24, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The 1932 Ford Coupe was taken from Forestbrook Storage on Forestbrook Road, HCPD said.

According to a police report, the car was in a black 24-foot, dual-axle enclosed trailer at the time it went missing — as well as tools valued at $10,000.

The car carried a New York farm license plate 4559-FF and VIN 505572.

The police report said that no video of the incident is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the coupe is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.