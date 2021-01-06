Alternative Baseball looking for coaches in Myrtle Beach to manage new team

MYRTLE BEACH — Alternative Baseball wants to give those with autism in South Carolina the chance to show off the skills on the diamond.

The sports non-profit has grown across the country, even getting recognition on ESPN and Sports Illustrated for their work to include more people in the sports world. There are more than 70 teams active across the country, with the hopes of growing that number as pandemic conditions allow.

Currently the organization is looking for coaches in the Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Anderson and Greenville areas to build out teams in the respective areas and create a league in South Carolina, according to CEO Taylor Duncan.

“We’re trying to be the best we can possibly be and live up to our fullest potential and fulfill some dreams,” Duncan said. “I’ve felt called to serve others just like myself ... and to use what inspired me about the game and help others.”

Myrtle Beach is a logical place to expand to. Over the last several years, leaders across the region have worked to make the Grand Strand more friendly to all visitors including the construction of Savannah's Playground and adding quiet rooms in the airport. More information on local initiatives can be found at championautismnetwork.com

The league is for folks over the age of 15 with autism with no age cap nor prior baseball experience required. Teams compete against others using Major League Baseball rules, including wooden bats. A softer, larger ball is used but that’s the only break with the professional game.

“It’s purist,” Duncan said. “It’s the old-school way.”

Former professional baseball players have even gotten involved with the organization for a yearly “all-stars tournament.”

Building out full teams can take a while, likely six months to a year, so Dawson is working to get players signed up now so that the teams can be ready to play games when the pandemic is hopefully dying down and the vaccine is more readily available.

Interested players, coaches or supporters can visit alternativebaseball.org for information about how to join or support the league.