Alleged female killer also put her 4 children at risk in deplorable conditions, warrant shows

CONWAY — Meagan Jackson, already charged with murdering the father of her four children, is now facing four counts of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

She appeared before a judge at the J. Reuben Detention Center Friday afternoon and granted a $5,000 surety bond.

Warrants released on Thursday afternoon state that Jackson placed her children “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting their safety, and physical and mental health.”

She is alleged to have locked her three youngest children in their rooms with “no means of exiting.” Authorities said the rooms were controlled with an electronic lock and doorknobs were not present.

Warrants also state that the children “were forced to urinate in their rooms using whatever containers were available.” She secured the bedroom windows “with small padlocks and also manipulated the slide tracks, which made opening the windows impossible,” according to police.

Jackson’s kids were taken in protective custody by DSS and placed with the victim’s brother, who lives in Ohio.

Jackson previously appeared before Judge Steven John Thursday afternoon and was given a $100,000 surety bond. He also ordered her to home detention and GPS monitoring.

Her codefendant, former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, presently faces charges of murder plus conspiracy. His bond was set for $150,000.

The victim, Gregory Vincent Rice, was reported missing on Oct. 5 by Jackson.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2020, a body was discovered along the Little Pee Dee River near Pitts Landing off of Highway 378 at the Horry County/Marion County line by a couple of fishermen. The body was later positively identified as the victim and an autopsy was conducted at MUSC.

Through conflicting statements from Jackson and Dontell from being interviewed, the police secured arrest warrants.