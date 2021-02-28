Here we go again — unfortunately.
Many hearts are breaking again for the families across Horry County who are being displaced and impacted by the flooding. It didn't take long for waters to rise and seep into homes in communities along the Waccamaw River in Conway and Bucksport and the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee.
For the last three years, I’ve seen floodwaters destroy homes. I’ve walked through homes with owners in my waders, water up to my knees, pieces of the hardwood floor floating up, and a smell that takes your breath away. Tears streaming down their eyes because they don't know what to do next. Faced with a mortgage to still pay, now possible hotel bills from being displaced, and on top of that, trying to find a way to pay to gut their home and start over — sometimes for a second or third or fourth time after floodwaters keep barging in.
Seeing the pain in the eyes of homeowners who have lost valuables and, quite honestly, a whole home, empty or not, is never easy. As someone who always wants to do what I can to help my neighbor, meeting homeowners who have lost everything from flooding has made me feel helpless.
And here we are again, after days and days of rainfall, we have neighbors across this county who are struggling once more.
I was thankful to see the sunshine after all the rain, but it can’t shine bright enough to make this flooding go away and put families back in their homes with no damage — or fear of when the next flood will come.
Last week, we monitored the flooding, reporting on when the river would crest in different spots around the Conway and Socastee areas, spoke with residents impacted by flooding and walked through floodwaters.
I heard from folks who said they believe there is no one solution and there’s not just one reason, but possibly multiple, that’s contributing to the frequent flooding.
It begs the questions: What can be done? How much more can we handle?
In 2018, Hurricane Florence broke records. The Waccamaw River in Conway crested at 21.16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Before that, 17.89 feet in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew.
After Florence, South Carolina Emergency Management reported $607 million worth of damage and more than 11,000 homes with moderate or major damage. In 2016 after Matthew, private insurance claims in South Carolina reached $550 million, with $100 million in damage to public roads and $52 million in insured crop damage, according to the NWS.
Flooding spans beyond the damage that these tragic events have on homes. Flooding impacts our roads, businesses, growth and development — all of which takes millions and millions of dollars to restore and plan for.
It’s beyond one person’s power to mitigate or halt the flooding that is striking down on our beautiful community ever too often. And frankly, it’s beyond one group or entity's power to keep it from happening over and over again.
The community, with support from local, state and federal agencies, needs to work as a team — and fast — to help with this recurring tragedy.
Each one of us can play a role in helping and preventing this from continuously happening. From researching how past floods impacted areas along the river and waterway to calling on local and state officials to take action to joining flooding subcommittees — each of us can pitch in.
Many Horry County residents — especially in Bucksport and Conway — have been here for their whole lives, and in just recent years have began to feel the burden of dealing with floodwaters rising into their homes. And others have moved into areas without flood insurance and unexpectedly experienced flooding. No matter what your story is, I believe it's safe to agree this flooding is happening too often and disrupting our county too often.
I plan to help this community that I love dearly by continuing to ask public officials questions, dig into long term plans and solutions, and hear and tell the stories of those impacted.
What role are you going to play?