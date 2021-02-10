'A ray of sunlight': Cookie Goings impacts community through service, guidance

MYRTLE BEACH — From a young age — 8, to be exact — Cookie Goings knew she wanted to be a teacher. She declared this goal to her classmates and teacher as one of the first six African-American children to integrate the third grade at Myrtle Heights Elementary school in 1968.

She hasn't looked back since.

That young girl who knew she was born to be a servant is now 60, and works as the Director of Neighborhood Services for the city of Myrtle Beach after retiring from Horry County Schools in 2018, where she worked as a guidance counselor for more than 30 years.

Service and education is in Goings' DNA — her mother was Mary C. Canty, the first African American to serve on Horry County’s Habitat for Humanity’s Family Selection Committee, first African American hired to work on the assembly line at AVX Corporation, the first African American cashier at Santee Cooper and a dedicated public advocate in the preservation of the history of the Black community in Myrtle Beach.

The groundwork for Goings to become an academic servant and counselor was already laid by her mother and other family, solidified when she realized she was a good listener to her friends and when she worked in the guidance counselor’s office at Myrtle Beach High School.

“It was in 8th grade at Myrtle Beach Junior High School, we started a group during break, which was like Bible study, and I just noticed that people confided in me, and they would talk about personal things and I would give advice as best I could being a young believer,” Goings said. “But then I found my true gift to be in counseling. I had a free period, and I worked in the guidance office as a student assistant, and then again my senior year. That's where it was solidified that ‘Yeah, this is education, still teaching and still helping. This is what I want to do.’”

Upon graduation in 1978, Goings enrolled at Newbury College where she studied psychology, guidance and counseling. Throughout her four years in Newbury, SC, Goings knew she wanted to come back to Myrtle Beach and invest back into her community — so many others before her had given her so much, so it was a no-brainer to come home.

“That was something I always said to my children, my babies, that’s what I call my students … but I've always said to them, ‘When you can't go anywhere else, you should be able to come home,’” Goings said.

When reflecting on a few standout moments of the three decades she worked at Myrtle Beach High School, Goings got emotional, and spoke softly about three babies of hers specifically who were homeless while in high school. She still keeps in contact with them, with one working in restaurant management, another is a businessman and the last an entrepreneur.

Goings said that even though the world and odds were against them, sleeping on friends' couches and just wanting to be able to afford a high school yearbook, they persevered, and Goings is grateful that she and God were able to join forces to give them the tools they needed to succeed.

“I always fight for the underdog,” Goings said. “Those who have risen above standards of the world, and others didn't always give them a fair chance.”

Out of this passion for homeless high school students came Nana’s Hope House, named fondly after Canty.

Nana’s Hope House was founded in 2019 and looks to provide a clean, safe and supportive environment for registered Horry County high school students who are homeless, and who are graduating seniors during the winter or spring semester of the current year. Goings recently renovated the family home that once belonged to her mother to be the Hope House, and has already been able to serve students and offer short-term housing.

One of Goings' students, Rachel Robinson, said that though Goings started as her guidance counselor, she soon became her mother. When Robinson was in the 11th grade in 1988, she transferred to Myrtle Beach High School because her grandmother, who raised her, was sick and needed to move for better care. Because her grandmother was sick, Robinson had to go through her own school transfer process, and was terrified.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Goings greeted her on her first day, though, and Robinson said it was like a ray of sunshine. Goings introduced Robinson that day to what are now still, 30 years later, her two best friends, Britannia Canty-Wilson, Goings' niece, and LaShonda Baker-Simmons.

“The smile, the confidence as a woman, as a person who knew her calling was to assist children and make them feel comfortable and make them know that they are not alone,” Robinson said of Goings.

From that point forward, Goings became more than her guidance counselor as Robinson worked full time her senior year and lived on her own. At Robinson’s high school graduation, Goings and Canty stood in as her mother figures when her family did not show, and took her out to eat and to graduation parties throughout the day.

“Because of me being in that situation of feeling lost, of not having a parent, because my grandmother was ill, I was longing for that direction, and she started filling the void,” Robinson said.

Even though she retired from Horry County Schools in 2017, Goings knew her time as a public servant was far from over. Now, as Director of Neighborhood Services in the city of Myrtle Beach, Goings said she really just works as a guidance counselor for all citizens of the city instead of just for the students of Myrtle Beach High School.

“It is our responsibility to go into the neighborhoods, but not to change anything. Our role is to enhance their identity,” Goings said. “We serve as liaison if they have issues, anything that negatively affects their quality of life.”

Looking forward at her goals as Director of Neighborhood Services, Goings hopes that the city can receive federal funding again to put into its housing rehabilitation program, and she hopes to continue with Beachside Chats, a program founded in 2020.

Beachside Chats started when a resident approached Neighborhood Services after the murder of George Floyd in May with the idea of providing a space for conversations about race, implicit biases, police and resident relations and more.

These chats have been well-received, Goings said, with the first one bringing together almost 200 people in June.

Some people are scared, Goings said, but she believes that the efforts of herself and others have been able to foster an environment where people listen to one another and their struggles, and actively work to make things better for Grand Strand.

“We don't always have answers, but the fact that they feel they are able to share in a safe space, and now we're moving from our space space to a brave space where we do (things),” Goings said. “We’ve shared, we've listened, we've heard, now what can we do individually or collectively to bring and exercise peace, healing and racial reconciliation.”

To Robinson, Goings has been and continues to be a beacon of light and a role model for how to live life, and said that Goings embodies everything anyone should want to become.

“She's fun, she can go in any setting and just fit in with the old, with the young, with the elite, with the ones standing around on the street, they love her and they respect her, and she can relate because she's just real, and she doesn't forget where she came from."