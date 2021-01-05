'A local hero': HCPD announces death of retired bloodhound

HORRY COUNTY — The Horry County Police Department has announced the death of one of its retired bloodhounds.

Shelley, who passed on Monday at 11 1/2 years old, served the county for nine years starting in 2011 until last year.

HCPD said during her career she ran more than 170 calls for service — with a combined success rate of close to 90 percent.

"She caught bad guys, found lost children, tracked missing dementia patients, visited schools, attended community events, and brought joy and hope to all she encountered," HCPD said.

Shelley's handler during her career was Sgt. Justin Miller.

“Over the years, she located countless missing people and put even more behind bars," Miller said. "Anyone who has ever been on a track with her can say how good she was. Even though she was retired, she still wanted to work every time she came out of the kennel.

"I'm just glad I had the privilege to hang on to the ‘dumb end’ of the lead for all those years.”

According to HCPD, she wasn't just a dog, but a "local hero."