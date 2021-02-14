A lifelong love of music: Mike Rogers, Perry Richardson reflect on their unique bond

MYRTLE BEACH — From the very beginning, Socastee native Mike Rogers and Conway native Perry Richardson were united through music.

Their fathers, Tommy Rogers and Clayton Richardson, used to play together in bars and on stages around Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. The two boys watched their fathers play out their passions, and soaked that passion up for themselves. Perry remembers singing gospel songs at church starting at 7 years old, and Mike recalls being 13 and sneaking into shows to hear his favorite musicians.

“Music’s always been in me, it's always been in my blood,” Mike said. “It's all I've ever wanted to do since I was old enough to try to do it.”

Now both successful musicians in the Christian country rock genre, 46-year-old Mike and 62-year-old Perry agree that their roots in Myrtle Beach music are a big part of what has propelled them to where they are today.

Until the early 2000s, both men lived in Myrtle Beach and were writing and producing their own music here. They both knew, though, that if they wanted to make it as country musicians, they would need to be at the heart of it: Nashville.

Perry moved to Nashville in 2000 and Mike in 2002. Soon after moving, Mike got a gig playing drums for country artist Craig Morgan. Perry’s original intentions for moving to Nashville were to start a band, but when his old friend from home called and told him Craig Morgan needed someone to run monitors for him, he couldn’t say no.

After six months of running monitors, Perry got the chance to play bass for Craig when his usual bass player couldn’t make a show. It was only for one show, but the old bass player was already considering quitting, so Perry ended up becoming Craig’s full-time bassist.

The two Grand Strand men were then reunited through Craig 600 miles away from the towns they grew up in, and would travel the country for almost 10 years together performing. The two said they’ve played together at Grand Ole Opry probably 150 times, and have written songs together that have never been released or heard by anyone but themselves.

As the years passed, though, Perry began to consider moving back to Myrtle Beach to be closer to his family. That’s when he learned that one of his favorite bands of all time, Christian metal band Stryper, was looking for a bassist.

“I went up to the audition … and they didn't even talk to anybody else, they called me a couple of days later and said ‘Perry, you got it if you want it, it's yours.’” Perry said.

The gig with Stryper worked out perfectly because the whole band lived in different parts of the country, so Perry could move back home with ease in 2017.

In 2019, Mike formed a quartet with Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker and Ben Isaacs and started writing music with them. Though Mike and Perry were separated, they’d soon reunite again just like they did with playing for Craig, only not physically.

In September 2020, Stryper’s album “Even the Devil Believes” ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums at the same time Mike, Jimmy, Bradley and Ben’s album “Brotherly Love” ranked No. 2.

“I can just see my mom and dad smiling,” Perry said. “He always wanted to be a country musician, he hated rock, so I did all that for him.”

Right now in their careers, Mike is still writing music with his quartet and Perry is still playing with Stryper. The pandemic has hindered what they’ve been able to do, so both men are excited to hopefully start playing again by the fall.

Mike still lives in Tennessee and Perry lives just north of Little River, but they stay in touch and still consider each other great friends. The early connection the two made in Myrtle Beach as kids has carried them through their lives and careers as musicians, and both men continue to inspire each other.

“I can't thank Perry enough for helping me with my music,” Mike said.

“Mike is one of the most talented people I have ever been around,” Perry said. “He pushed me, and I wanted to be better because of him.”