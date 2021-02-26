8 floods. 6 years. 1 home. This Myrtle Beach family is exhausted by it all.

SOCASTEE — When Mike and Carolyn Moore purchased their waterfront home along the Intracoastal Waterway in 2004 — a present from husband to wife — it wasn’t yet designated a flood zone, nor was flood insurance required.

They traded a Myrtle Beach beachfront property for the serene waterways of Socastee, with their backyard gently touching one of the Grand Strand’s most popular bodies of water, complete with a renovated dock with a fan to keep the mosquitoes away.

Fast forward 17 years, and that same body of water has delivered a slew of costly gut punches, to the tune of eight flood events in a six-year span at their Rosewood Estates property — an area now infamous instead of sought-after.

On Friday, the Moores’ son, Mark, stared at more than 3 feet of water already sitting in the one-bedroom apartment along the bottom level of their home — a product of a slow-moving rain event drifting south, with the Intracoastal having not crested yet and expected to hit 18.6 feet by Sunday.

The latest flood comes as Mark Moore hadn’t even had a chance to finish the repairs to his bedroom from the floods of May 2020, an event that saw him slip and injure himself as he tried to assess the damage from 14 inches of standing water.

“Every time it rains, we have to worry,” Mark Moore said, indicating that the floods have brought as little as 6 inches and as much as 5 feet of water into the home. “You can’t even imagine the amount of stress that puts on you. The physical stress, the emotional stress, the monetary stress. It’s exhausting.”

The financial strain for the Moores is significant, even with flood insurance, meeting a deductible each time — lower than others because Mark and his brother, David, do the bulk of the repairs at the house.

Add in $8,000 in annual insurance — including $2,800 for flood — and Mike and Carolyn Moore are in an unenviable spot.

Both are 80 years old and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary; they cannot afford to take a financial bath on their Rosewood property, they said.

"We have a lot of money wrapped up in that place," Mike Moore said.

On Feb. 25, Randy Webster, Horry County’s assistant county administrator for public safety, announced that federal buyouts were still under consideration for properties such as the Moores', although no time element was established.

For Mark Moore, the idea of a buyout doesn’t sit well, pointing to mostly working-class families in the Rosewood Drive community who can't take anything less than what they owe on their mortgages.

“If you want to pay their debt off for the home so they can walk away debt-free from home, then fine,” Mark said. “But if they are going to offer cents on the dollar, then most people are stuck in their homes.

“Buyouts aren’t a solution, that’s just kicking the problem down the road.”

And while some in the community have successfully sold their property at cost, the Moores aren't confident that it will be the case now.

"I've never been that lucky," Carolyn said.