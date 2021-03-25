8 arrested after deadly overnight shooting, drug investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Eight people are in custody, including one juvenile, in connection with a Thursday morning shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one dead, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

According to authorities, at 1:20 a.m. on March 25, MBPD responded to a reported shooting at the Waterpark Motel located at 1201 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Located in a second-floor room was the victim — later identified as 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart from Conway — large amounts of drugs and others involved in the incident, police said.

After an investigation, detectives discovered another scene at the Motel 6 at 730 Frontage Rd. East where they were given information to go to the Bermuda Sands Motel at 104 N. Ocean Blvd., according to authorities.

The MBPD discovered large amounts of drugs and multiple people in a room at Bermuda Sands, one of whom suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The names of those arrested or the victim have not been released yet while the investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.