720 days later, alleged Ocean Creek Resort arsonist could be released soon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A Horry County man charged with multiple counts of arson in connection with a 2019 fire at Ocean Creek Resort near North Myrtle Beach could be released to home detention soon.

A virtual bond motion hearing for 35-year-old James Clark Rusenko was held Feb. 12 before 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Steven John.

Rusenko faces 22 counts of second-degree arson in a Feb. 22, 2019 fire that destroyed a 21-unit, three-story building.

According to a warrant, he told the police on scene that he set his curtains on fire with the aid of a lighter.

He began “making spontaneous utterances that he had intentionally set the fire,” the warrant said.

In May 2019, Rusenko was given a $30,000 surety bond with GPS monitoring that required no contact with the victims in the case as well as a no-trespass order at Ocean Creek.

Jonny McCoy, Rusenko’s lawyer, said his defendant has been held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center for 720 days and that arson in the second degree “has a requirement of serious bodily injury to somebody."

McCoy said the only injury he found in discovery was a minor injury to an emergency medical technician.

He explained to the court that Rusenko should have been charged with third-degree arson which is a “15-year max sentence” and with the time he has already spent in jail — would be “parole eligible next year.”

“This defendant may be in jail longer than he would be in jail under normal circumstances for the charges involved,” McCoy said.

Judge John ordered Rusenko to undergo a McNaughton evaluation — a test that asks the question of whether a defendant knows right from wrong. On June 19, 2020, a separate evaluation was done where Rusenko was found competent to stand trial.

“We are going to argue that he didn’t know what he was doing when he lit his own curtains on fire,” McCoy said.

The GPS monitoring aspect of the bond was also removed during the hearing.

McCoy said the GPS requirement was “effectively a bond denial in the case” because Rusenko’s parents live in Ocean Creek where he is not allowed to be.

“I don’t have a problem in general with a bond order being amended to remove the GPS as long as we have an exact place where he is going to reside,” John said. “At that place, he is going to be under home detention. That means you can only get out for doctor’s visits, come to court, see his attorney; those types of things.”

Judge John said the address of where Rusenko will reside will be required in the order and any violation will send him back to jail until the trial.

Horry County Assistant Solicitor Rachel Gainey asked that Rusenko be ordered to remain at J. Reuben Long until the mental health evaluation could be done, but Judge John pointed out the prior surety bond and the 720 days he has spent in jail.