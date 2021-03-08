3 Francis Marion University baseball players arrested, accused of hazing

FLORENCE — Three members of the Francis Marion University baseball team are accused of hazing, after an incident that took place at an off-campus location last month that led to one player suffering a broken jaw, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jon Mitchell Carter of Dillon County; 21-year-old David Tyler Mangum of Durham, N.C.; and 22-year-old Noah Hunter Jones of Greenville, N.C., were charged March 6 after an initial investigation showed that the three allegedly participated in an initiation activity aimed at underclassmen on Feb. 5.

Police said “several” underclassmen on the team were “punched in the face." Alcohol was involved, according to a police report.

Francis Marion University said the incident “resulted from a reckless, immature Saturday evening drinking game at an unauthorized party off campus.

“FMU is disappointed at what transpired, and at the lack of judgement demonstrated. The University takes this very seriously.”

The university said that it is continuing to support the victim as he returns to his classes.

According to the university, all FMU athletes signed a COVID-19 pledge, promising that they would avoid social gatherings and other “risky” behavior.

Tucker Mitchell, FMU’s vice president of communications, said all three students are suspended from the university until disposition of the charges.

Mitchell said the three students were also suspended from the baseball team as soon as the allegations were made known and are no longer with the team.

All three were released from the Florence County Detention Center on March 6 on $1,000 personal recognizance bonds.