18 years after conviction, Bennett found not guilty in murder of Myrtle Beach woman

CONWAY — After nearly eight hours of deliberation, Gary Wayne Bennett was found not guilty of the May 2000 murder of Eva Marie Martin — some 18 years after he was convicted of the crime and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

During the trial, the state argued that Bennett and his former codefendant, Andrew Lindsay, conspired to steal money from a safe at the Taco Bell in Surfside where Martin worked as an assistant manager.

That drive for money led Bennett to murder Martin when she wouldn’t give him the combination to the safe, according to Assistant Solicitor Mary Ellen Walter.

During the trial, defense attorney Aimee Zmroczek said a “few bad apples” in law enforcement ruined the investigation of Martin’s death. She cited lost evidence and items such as boxcutters and scissors that were overlooked at the crime scene.

“We inherited a mess of an investigation,” she said.

One of the witnesses for the state, Adam Wiseman, described how he met Bennett while they both were incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Wiseman said Bennett gave details about the night Martin was murdered.

After hearing the confession, Wiseman sent a letter to the Horry County Police Department.

Lindsay, a key witness for the state, testified about the night Martin was murdered. He claimed Bennett murdered her with a kitchen knife and afterwards he drove Bennett to a dumpster where he threw the weapon, Martin’s purse and a bloody towel.

On May 23, 2000, Martin's body was found by her roommate in the mobile home off Little River Road they shared in Myrtle Beach. Police arrested Bennett in the case that July and he was subsequently charged with murder.

Bennett has been in prison since he was first convicted in the initial 2002 trial.

During that trial, he pleaded guilty to burglary first degree and received a sentence of 18 years.

That verdict for murder was later overturned, and a retrial was granted after an appeal of post-conviction relief when he said that his former defense attorney did not adequately represent him.

Bennett is being processed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center to be set a free man.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.