1 dead, 1 in custody after Sunday night shooting in Conway, authorities say

CONWAY — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Conway on Sunday night, authorities said.

Stephen Denis Ohara, 55, of Conway was arrested early Monday morning and charged with murder in the killing of Paul Mishoe, 30, also of Conway.

Conway Police Department was dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard for a reported gunshot victim in a parking lot, police said.

After arriving on scene, police discovered one victim dead. There were no other victims, according to police.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later confirmed the victim as Mishoe, who died of injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Acting Conway spokesperson June Wood said Conway police has one suspect in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

Ohara is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.