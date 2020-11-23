You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

1 dead, 1 in custody after Sunday night shooting in Conway, authorities say

Police car

CONWAY — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Conway on Sunday night, authorities said. 

Stephen Denis Ohara, 55, of Conway was arrested early Monday morning and charged with murder in the killing of Paul Mishoe, 30, also of Conway. 

Stephen Denis Ohara mugshot

Ohara mugshot

Conway Police Department was dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Rivertown Boulevard for a reported gunshot victim in a parking lot, police said.

After arriving on scene, police discovered one victim dead. There were no other victims, according to police.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later confirmed the victim as Mishoe, who died of injuries he sustained in the shooting. 

Acting Conway spokesperson June Wood said Conway police has one suspect in custody and the incident is still under investigation.

Ohara is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News