New telemedicine partnership helping those with disabilities in Horry, Georgetown counties

Horry and Georgetown county residents with disabilities now have a more convenient way to visit the doctor through a new partnership it formed with StationMD.
StationMD acts as a telehealth option for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities who oftentimes require specialized transportation to get them to their doctor’s appointments, urgent care or the emergency room.
“It’s enormously helpful," said Allan Cornell, residential director for Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs. "Even if you take the whole current health crisis out of the picture, yes people need community integration and outings of that sort, but the doctor’s office doesn’t necessarily fit that bill. It’s very stressful, it takes people outside of their comfort zone to such a level that it’s challenging. This pretty much addresses all of those concerns.”
With COVID still going strong in the region, there is concern with the patient and the staff when transporting the special needs patients. It’s estimated that individuals with IDD are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and have five times increased mortality from COVID-19, according to StationMD.
Cornell said a recent call included a patient who injured his toe. Normally, it would have taken staff members to load the patient up in a van, drive 12 miles to an urgent-care facility and then arranged for a transport back home. With StationMD, the patient was able to get that taken care of at home.
“It’s very time and labor intensive, and very stressful and difficult for the resident to be transported via EMS to an emergency room because that’s the only place you’re going to get some care…," Cornell said.
He said the Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs office also signed recently with a phlebotomy company to bring blood work in the home, "eliminating all that distress, the time and staff resources.”
Dr. Maulik Travedi, a board-certified emergency doctor with StationMD, said the new program eliminates "the trauma of transport."
"Now more than ever, if we can keep them safe and in place in their home setting, it’s imperative," Travedi said. "Obviously, they’re putting themselves at risk and the staff it requires to take them there."
He said all doctors go through specialized training to understand people with intellectual developmental disabilities. Some of that training includes working with nonverbal patients, or those who rely on others for their care. StationMD allows for more than one person to be on a medical call, and the equipment they use includes things like a Bluetooth stethoscope where they can listen to heart and lung sounds.
Doctors also have access to the patients' medical history.
“It’s huge. Having their back story and past medical history, vital signs and past medical records, Travedi said. “It’s a lot more information to give you a lot more robust evaluation.”
StationMD has been in business for six years, covering 25,000 individuals in eight states.
Cornell said the program is in its beginning stages and serves more than 75 individuals.
"It’s been a seamless process," Cornell said. "We’re always looking out for ways to give our people better care and to make things easier. It checks all of those boxes, even without COVID."