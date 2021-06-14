New rental assistance program could help Horry County residents affected by COVID-19

CONWAY — Horry County residents who are experiencing or experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for rental assistance.

The county is partnering with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization to provide coverage of up to 12 months of unpaid rent, unpaid utilities and reasonable late fees for eligible county residents.

"We recognize that while in many ways life is getting back to normal, there are people in our community still struggling to make ends meet," said Beth Tranter, deputy director of Horry County Community Development. "We are proud to continue this partnership with ECHO to get assistance directly to the folks that need help."

According to a press release, the United States Treasury Department awarded Horry County about $10.7 million for the program, and the money will continue to support ECHO's Homeless prevention program.

SC Housing, which helps people find affordable housing throughout the state, found Horry County residents need affordable housing.

Chief Research Officer Bryan Grady explained a person's rent or mortgage payment should only be 30 percent of a person's income.

But for many Horry County residents, that is not the case as 23.3 percent of homeowners in Horry County or 21,963 people are cost-burdened. And for renters, the number is higher, with 48.7 percent of renters or 18,002 people being cost burdenned.

Applicants will be asked to provide documentation including; proof one or more adults in the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred high costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To apply residents can access an online application on ECHO's website at www.echousing.org or can call (843) 492-2600.