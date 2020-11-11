New HGTC turf management center aims to keep local graduates working in the Grand Strand

CONWAY — As general manager of the Blackmoor Golf Club in Murrells Inlet, Bob Zuercher knows the value of a good employee on the Grand Strand.

And by good, he doesn’t mean one with either a diploma or hands-on experience, Zuercher looks for both. That is why he and others are excited about the new Turf Care and Demonstration Center on the campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College where students will be able to get hands-on experience to go with their degree.

Zuercher has taken it a step further to offer financial assistance to employees who want to work at Blackmoor while obtaining their degree.

“We’re looking at a long-time scholarship program for students who would be interested in attending this program and committing to work with us after graduation,” Zuercher said. “I think that’s going to be the value of this program and this facility is being able to form these relationships and provide these technical skills. The academic part has always been great, but as employers, we really need at least a minimal exposure to the actual physical processes and then we can work with those students at a higher level on golf courses.”

Construction of the new center began in June, and is set on more than 27,000 square feet of land off Technology Boulevard and Victory Lane on HGTC’s Conway campus. The center was designed by Craig Schreiner, local golf course architect, and features a Par 3 hole with a TifEagle putting surface, Bentgrass and bermudagrass demonstration green, seven types of lawn grasses for homeowners and lawn care professionals to evaluate, a bunker, and Toro irrigation system.

The Turf Care and Demonstration Center was completed and ready for students and the community in August.

Charles Granger, HGTC professor and chair of Golf and Sports Turf Management, said his department sees interest from all over the country and this new center should increase the college’s exposure.

“There are country clubs and management companies that will pay to send their kids to school here, and we’re seeing more and more of a trend of that,” Granger said. “We’re seeing a trend that a club may hire a student for an internship between their first and second year and then give them scholarship opportunities from that. It’s kind of running the gamut, depending on what club you’re talking about.”

Granger said HGTC has been working with golf course owners’ groups to help local golf course superintendents keep local talent.

“Locally, there is a push to try to keep our graduates here,” Granger said. “That’s what we do at Horry-Georgetown Tech. We’re here for our local economy.”

Max Morgan, vice president of agronomy for Founder Group International, which owns and operates 21 golf courses along the Grand Strand, said FGI has been working with HGTC to recruit existing college students to work on their courses.

"A couple of our courses are close by where HGTC is located, so we'll call (Granger) every fall and say, 'Have you got any students? We'll put them to work,'" Morgan said. "We hire as many turf students as we can, so they can go to school in the morning and work in the afternoon... When a good kid comes through Horry Georgetown Tech, by the time he graduates, he's got about a year and a half, two years of real experience on a golf course."

Morgan said FGI teaches them fertilizing, spraying, aerifying, as well as all the daily tasks that come with caring for golf greens.

Zuercher at Blackmoor said he’s glad to be working with HGTC to keep students in the local market.

“I think it’s fantastic that we have this,” Zuercher said. “If we can find a way to keep these students in our local market would be the ultimate goal above all.”