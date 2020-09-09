New commander to lead SC Highway Patrol Troop Five

Troop Five of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety has a new leader at the helm as Lieutenant Gregory M. Caulder was recently promoted to the rank of Captain.
This comes after the retirement of Capt. Jo-Nathan Nell, who served as area commander for the past 11 years and was with the Highway Patrol for the past 35 years.
“Capt. Nell is a highly respected leader who has passionately served the Troop Five community, building bridges between the police and the communities we serve in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas” said SC Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson.
Caulder, whose promotion is effective Sept. 17, will lead the area which includes Horry, Florence, Marion Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties.
“As we make this transition in leadership, we are so pleased to have a Highway Patrol veteran like Capt. Caulder who has devoted his entire career to the Troop Five area, Col. Williamson said. “Capt. Caulder is highly motivated to continue the focus on collision and fatality reduction in this heavily traveled area of the state.”
Captain Caulder began his 30-year career with the Highway Patrol in Georgetown County and has been a lieutenant in Troop Five for the past 12 years.
He and his wife, Tina, have one son, who works at SLED, and they reside in Georgetown. He is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command of Northwestern University and has been a member of the SCHP Drug Interdiction Team and Civil Emergency Response Team.