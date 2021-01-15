New CCU president urges campus to remain peaceful ahead of Inauguration Day

CONWAY — In one of his first emails to the greater Coastal Carolina University community, new president Dr. Michael Benson urged campus to remain peaceful and remember the democratic process ahead of Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

“Wednesday January 6, 2021, was not a day any of us are proud of,” Benson wrote in an email Thursday night to faculty, staff and students. “On the contrary, it revealed the very worst of our society and I condemn in the strongest way possible the actions of those who laid siege to the people’s house in our nation’s capital.

“I am hopeful that next week we can all participate in a peaceful transition of power which has been a bedrock principle of our American democracy for centuries,” he said.

Benson, who recently moved into his new office as his tenure began this month with the university, said a portrait of his hero Harry S. Truman is displayed in his office.

"I’ve been thinking about sending it for a few days now," Benson told the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach. "As the Truman portrait was hung in my office last Thursday – and as an historian – I thought about the somewhat strained relationship Truman had with his successor, General Dwight D. Eisenhower. And yet, Truman made the statement that he did about the 34th president’s inauguration."

He said he sent the email because he wanted to share a few thoughts as the nation approaches another transition of power at its highest level.

"I believed that less than a week from this significant event would be a good time to share this message," he said. "I’ve received several notes thanking me for the message which I hope states my belief in our democratic institutions and my commitment to ensuring that all are welcome at Coastal Carolina. I also believe that a civil and respectful exchange of ideas and opinions – however divergent they might be – should be a hallmark of an institution like Coastal Carolina University."

Benson’s email to the university referenced a message from Truman as he was preparing to leave Washington, D.C. in 1953:

“Inauguration Day will be a great demonstration of our democratic process. I am glad to be a part of it—glad to wish General Eisenhower all possible success, as he begins his term—glad the whole world will have a chance to see how simply and how peacefully our American system transfers the vast power of the Presidency from my hands to his. It is a good object lesson in democracy. I am very proud of it. And I know you are, too.”

The new CCU president went on to state that nobody lives in a vacuum — and everyone’s actions have consequences on others.

“How we behave is watched and judged by many — especially our children and the rising generation,” Benson wrote. “My tenure at Coastal Carolina University will be, I promise, marked by respect for and a belief in the democratic principles that underpin our society.”

Benson also referenced former president Abraham Lincoln, saying the nation needs “the better angels of our nature” — a statement Lincoln made in his first inauguration address.

In closing, Benson said students, faculty and staff are living through a time that future students will study.

“Our actions and our attitudes will define each of us individually, as well as the country we wish to create,” Benson said. “Let’s be strong, but civil, participants in our democracy and diligent students of the history we live.”

Benson's email — the second time he has addressed the greater CCU body via email — comes a little more than a week after rioters broke into the United States Capitol as Congress counted Electoral College votes.

Following the events, Myrtle Beach Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice stunningly voted to impeach President Donald Trump, with Rice being one of 10 Republicans to do so.