New brick-oven pizzeria scheduled to open in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND — A pepperoni roll conversation during a football game between Dan Cole and Jimmy Pronesti led to Piccolo Paesano — a new pizzeria scheduled to open later this month.
The name Piccolo Paesano was derived from Caffe Piccolo, which is owned and operated by Pronesti in Pawleys Island. Cole and Pronesti have been friends for 30 years, and Pronesti has owned and successfully operated restaurants for more than 20 years. Cole has made over 25,000 pizzas throughout his career, starting as a young adult working for Antony's Restaurant and Pizzeria in Pittsburgh.
"We found there was a demand for an authentic pizzeria in the Pawleys Island area," said Stephanie Cole, Dan's wife. "We will be specializing in brick oven New York-style pizza and wings."
Their specialty pizzas will include a white clam pizza, cheese steak pizza and buffalo chicken pizza, and their wings will have flavors such as Asian Dumpling, Sweet Red Chili and a dry rub. Piccolo Paesano will also serve sub sandwiches, pasta platters, beer and wine.
"We have an amazing covered patio seating area for outdoor lovers," Stephanie Cole said.
Piccolo Paesano is located at 9180 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, and is scheduled to open May 17.