Nearly 40% of Horry County students opt-out of masks; some finish semester independently

CONWAY — Over one-third of Horry County School District in-person students have chosen to opt-out of wearing a mask as of May 21, according to Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina schools to allow parents to opt their children out of mask-wearing on May 11 with a Department of Health and Environmental Control's form.

In Georgetown County, one-sixth of in-person students have chosen to opt-out of mask-wearing.

Citing widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, McMaster's order aimed to end mask mandates across the state. While COVID-19 vaccines are readily available throughout the state, health officials are concerned about the levels of vaccine skepticism.

The S.C. Department of Education said May 12, McMaster did not have legal grounds to remove school district mandates. However, it later pulled its face-covering policy, rather than battle between elected officials, students and families.

While close to 40 percent of Horry County's brick-and-mortar students have chosen to opt-out of wearing face coverings, students can continue to submit the form until the end of the school year. HCS school year ends June 17.

Teachers and staff can also opt-out of wearing masks as long as they submit a form. But, Bourcier said bus drivers must wear masks while they drive due to the federal mandate.

As COVID-19 restrictions began to lessen and children as young as 12 can get vaccinated, many places are going back to pre-COVID regulations.

But for students who are uncomfortable attending in-person class with the removal of mask mandates, they have the option to finish the semester independently at home.

The deadline to study independently was initially May 17, right after McMaster's order, but the deadline was extended to 5 p.m. on May 21.

"We offered an extension to allow more time for families to make a decision," Bourcier said in an email.

About 3 percent of Horry County students chose to finish the semester at home.

These students will not be a part of the K-12 HCS Virtual Program as it was too late in the semester, Bourcier said May 12 in a press release. Instead, the 1,289 students will be required to submit things via Google Classroom and SeeSaw.

"Even though these changes in COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been directed by state authorities, HCS encourages students and employees to continue with SCDHEC guidance to include maintaining social distancing, hand sanitizing and the wearing of face coverings," Bourcier said in the May 12 press release.