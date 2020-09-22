National TV loves the Chants: CCU to host Arkansas State on ESPN2

Twice is nice, but three times is even better.

The Coastal Carolina football team will be on national television for the third time in three games this season, with the school’s athletic department announcing Monday that the Chants will be taking on Arkansas State at noon on ESPN2 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Brooks Stadium to open up Sun Belt Conference play.

The Chants beat Kansas on the road 38-23 on FS1 on Sept. 12 and defeated Campbell 43-21 at home on Sept. 18 on ESPN.

Since joining the Sun Belt in 2017, the Chants are 0-3 against the Red Wolves, most recently losing a heartbreaker in Jonesboro, Ark., 28-27, last season.

Coastal Carolina will have a bye week this week to prepare for redemption against the Red Wolves.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

While bye weeks can be a good thing, Chants head coach Jamey Chadwell is a little concerned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is a good way to line up right now, but I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous about the open weeks because normally you love them, but because of the COVID and the pandemic, that’s more free time that your players have,” Chadwell said during the Sun Belt’s weekly teleconference on Monday. “And so, yeah it can be a benefit from a preparation standpoint, but that’s also a Friday night and Saturday night you don’t know where they’re at. So I’m a little more nervous on it and anxious on it than I normally would be to be completely honest with you.”

Chadwell knows that Sun Belt play will be a challenge, especially since three teams from the conference upset Big 12 Conference schools, with the Chants beating Kansas, Arkansas State beating Kansas State and Louisiana-Lafayette beating Iowa State on Sept. 12.

“Well, if you see some of the scores and you’re able to watch some of these games, and we’ve all known it for a while, but from top to bottom, it’s a great league,” he said. “Every week, you’d better show up to play or somebody’s going to beat you. I mean, you saw that with I think Lafayette and Georgia State; that was a heck of a game, and Georgia State had a lot of opportunities to win that game. So every week we’ve got to come to play, and everybody’s got to come to play, because there’s no easy games; I believe that wholeheartedly, and the challenge of this league is we keep getting better and better.

“There’s good coaching and good players and, with the exposure that our league is getting right now, I think everybody is seeing how good this league is from top to bottom, and I’ve always believed that, from top to bottom, we’re the best G5 (Group of 5) league in the country, and I think you’re going to continue to see that happen.”

Single-game tickets for the Arkansas State game will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.