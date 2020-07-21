National Guard to help Grand Strand hospitals as coronavirus cases spike

The National Guard will assist staff at five Grand Strand hospitals as new coronavirus cases continue to increase rapidly.

Clinical personnel with the National Guard will start work on Wednesday at Conway Medical Center, McLeod Loris, McLeod Seacoast, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

“Over the past month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased significantly in Georgetown and Horry counties,” South Carolina Hospital Association President Thornton Kirby said. “Staffing support from the National Guard will allow the region’s hospitals, which are operating at or near capacity, to expand their ability to care for patients in need.”

The decision to seek help from the National Guard was made with the help of Horry and Georgetown counties and the SCHA. The Guard has helped the areas during natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.

Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 6,781 cases from Horry County and 986 in Georgetown County since the pandemic began. The Grand Strand has seen its cases skyrocket since Memorial Day weekend.

There have been 4,000 new cases in Horry and Georgetown since July 1, and most hospitals are at or near capacity in their emergency care centers and in-patient centers, according to a news release from Tidelands Health.

Treating coronavirus patients requires a larger amount of space and protective equipment to avoid getting staff or other patients sick.

Slowing the spread of coronavirus requires preventive steps and a better understanding of how prevalent the virus is in the community.

According to the CDC, transmission of the virus can be slowed by wearing a mask, staying home as much as possible and washing your hands. In many parts of Horry County, masks are required in grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses.

Horry County Assistant Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster said when the hospitals informed the county they needed National Guard assistance, his staff started the process immediately. Their role was mostly logistical in getting the help.

Hospitals face a significant burden, Webster said, and everyone needs to do their part to keep themselves, their family and the public safe.

“We understand the need. We got involved to get that request to the right location,” Webster said. “Once again, we are back in a high level of cases and hospitals are being strained. That’s evident since we are having to bring in outside resources.”

DHEC experts recommend getting tested for the virus especially after attending a large gathering. A testing center will be on Coastal Carolina University’s campus Friday starting at 10 a.m. These events can fill up fast and are free to the public.

For those displaying symptoms for the virus or were certainly exposed to it, Tidelands Health offers a coronavirus assessment clinic at the Waccamaw Medical Park South, the Tidelands’ Market Common location and Tidelands Family Health in Georgetown.

These clinics require an appointment. Call 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m to set up a visit.