National Geographic-published photographer from Murrells Inlet publishes "In The Moment"

MURRELLS INLET — Steve Ellwood has been a nature enthusiast since his parents would take the family on annual summer camping trips in upper Michigan.
As a kid, he used to love spending the cold winter days looking out the window and watching the squirrels and birds go about their lives.
Having spent the last 40 years along the South Carolina coast, Ellwood’s love for birds merged with his passion for photography has landed him at least nine times in National Geographic. The senior art director and photographer for a Myrtle Beach ad agency just released an 80-page book titled “In The Moment: A Photo Journal by Steve Ellwood” that features nearly 200 shots of the common and not-so-common birds found at places like Huntington Beach State Park, Brookgreen Gardens and other locations throughout Georgetown County. The journal also features a handful of photos from coastal Florida.
“As I’ve honed my craft over the years, I’ve come to realize that I need to be out there,” Ellwood said. “I need to be kind of immersed in this diverse population of wildlife that we’re so blessed with here. In doing so, I learned not only about the photography aspect of it, but I learned about the behavior of the birds and how to best anticipate what they’re going to do next, which keeps me ready for the shot, so to speak.
“It’s the experience, in itself, and putting myself out there every morning before sunrise on the days that I can get out there. It keeps me educated, it keeps me on point and I get to witness such amazing and incredible moments that this dedication has given me over the years.”
“In The Moment” is an incredible result of thousands of hours of Ellwood’s patience, oftentimes in non-traditional conditions like soggy marshes. The book’s website, InTheMomentBook.com, provides literary insight into how he got several of the amazing photos in this book. For instance, the cover shot is of a Cattle Egret, which is rare along coastal Carolina’s tidal marshes. Ellwood writes, in his 20 years of prowling Huntington Beach State Park, he has never seen one standing in or near the water. He called it his “once-in-decades payoff” for years of persistence and patience.
“Being an artist, there’s a realization that persistence will eventually payoff in improvement and in growth,” Ellwood said. “That kind of speaks a little bit to my artistic core... In the observation of the birds, it just allows me time to settle in and relax. There’s a relaxation that comes from the patience. So out there, sometimes it happens quickly and sometimes it takes repeated visits and more and more patience. There comes an understanding, the more you do it, that you really need to put in the time to let these things kind of unfold. Sometimes it happens where it’s on your side, sometimes a little luck, but it’s mainly you have to be there, you have to put in the time and you have to be patient.”
In another shot, Ellwood had been trying for years to capture the right angle with the right lighting of a Black Skimmer.
“There are certain shots like that where you’ve got it in your mind’s eye, you’ve got it framed up and you know how you want it to unfold, you can see it and it seems to elude you,” Ellwood said. “The lighting isn’t right or the water isn’t calm enough. In that particular shot, the glassy water was kind of icing on the cake. It gave you that nice clean reflection. But the lighting has to be right, the bird has to do exactly what you want it to do and, of course, they just go about their lives and I just have to be there to kind of witness it all.”
He’s witnessed plenty in his 40 years on the Grand Strand and 20 years photographing birds in the area. Part of what he has seen, which is mentioned on the sleeve of the back cover, is “the loss of habitat and diminished food sources over recent years” that “have forced the expanded migration of many species.”
Rapid growth of the Grand Strand is often talked about by conservationists, and Ellwood said he has seen that change among the birds, as well.
“Sometimes the changes in patterns are good for us, in certain ways, but then they make you look into, ‘Well, why is this happening?’” he said. “You can only figure that resources are being stressed where they normally reside, therefore they have to branch out to find food and the resources they need to survive and flourish. Birds are sensitive creatures to a lot of things and they’re really a good way to kind of get the pulse of environments and ecosystems. They really do help us understand when there’s something wrong here or there’s something we need to try and correct.”
The hardcover results of Ellwood’s approach to ground-level shooting — sometimes crawling in his camouflage clothing with matching camo photo gear as far as 400 feet so he wouldn’t disturb the birds in their natural habitat — can be purchased for $45 at InTheMomentBook.com.
He said the book is a culmination of all his dedication the last 20 years.
“All of my bird photos have stories — some of them are heartwarming, some of them are comical, some are surprising and some are even shocking,” Ellwood said. “There’s definitely no shortage of awe in the bird world. These moments are unfolding everyday in our backyard. So few people get to witness the wonder of God’s creation in these ways.”
His photos reflect a sort of peace and connection he has established with them that helps them feel as though he’s not even there.
“The more relaxed they are, the more I can witness their true natural behavior,” Ellwood said. “Some even stop to rest and preen right there next to me. Even though they may be too close to photograph, it doesn’t matter. What matters right then is that I’ve earned their trust and there’s no fear. It’s only a peaceful coexistence.”