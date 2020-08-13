NAACP: Residents not comfortable at site where noose found in Georgetown County vehicle

GEORGETOWN — Local organizations are once again calling for the termination of a Georgetown County employee who recently was found in possession of a noose in a county-owned vehicle.

On Wednesday evening during a press conference at the Howard Center, South Carolina Solid, the Citizens for Change and the Georgetown NAACP branch #5520 addressed the situation with local NAACP President Marvin Neal saying that he sent a letter to Georgetown County Administrator Angela Christian on July 16 voicing his concerns.

“As of today, we don’t know where the situation lies, because it was back and forth with what they (Georgetown County) were going to do with the employee,” Neal said.

Neal said according to what he heard, the options presented to the employee in question was a two-week suspension without pay and sensitivity training.

“None of those measures add up to the measure of what happened at the Choppee site on July 16 of this year,” he said.

The vehicle with the noose inside was displayed in front of a handicapped space at the Choppee Recreation center, and Neal said he was first made aware of it by a concerned citizen who saw it. He said he ultimately saw it himself and was dismayed.

“That vehicle is a county government vehicle that’s in a public space,” he said. “Where it was presented at is a Black community, 99 percent Black. Their concerns were that they did not feel comfortable by going into that site anymore. Our question is why is this young man still employed by Georgetown County? Why even consider sensitivity training?”

Neal said that the individual in question should not only be terminated but “barred from all government facilities in Georgetown County.” In that, Neal reminded everyone in attendance that taxpayer dollars fund the government.

“We didn’t pay for that,” Neal said. “Those folks now feel intimidated, they paid for a recreation center that they have a problem walking into today because this individual is still an employee with Georgetown County government.”

De’Ontay Winchester from South Carolina Solid reminded the crowd of a petition online at change.org/blmgeorgetown asking for the termination of the employee involved that currently has more than 500 signatures.

“What do these signatures mean,” Winchester asked. “Well for individuals voted into office here in Georgetown, it means votes. It means that you need to do something else and terminate this employee, or come time to vote, we will terminate you.”

Neal also said that he has reached out to the FBI for a complete investigation.

During the June 23 meeting of Georgetown County Council, there was a resolution passed to “reinforce diversity, support racial equality and affirm that black lives matter.”

“It (resolution) said that acts like this would not be tolerated,” Neal said. “How do you not tolerate it if you bring back an employee that displayed that noose?”

Earlier in his speech, Neal referenced a bill previously introduced by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson called the Noose Hate Crime Act of 2011, H.R. 221, which provides: “Whoever, with intent to harass or intimidate any person because of that person’s race, color, religion, or national origin, displays a noose in public shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both.”

However, the bill ultimately never passed.

On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the United States' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, also joined the NAACP in calling for the employee’s firing.

In a released statement, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said, “These types of incidents indicate the urgent need for all Americans to speak out against anti-Black racism and white supremacy. Bigots will always falsely view silence as consent to their actions.”

Georgetown County indicated that it had done an investigation into the matter after being notified by a concerned citizen on July 14.

"Appropriate personnel action was taken the following morning. The issue is now considered closed,” said Jackie Broach, the county's public information officer.