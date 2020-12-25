N. Myrtle Beach cracks down on non-licensed rental units, creates influx of business licenses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — An audit of rental properties within the city of North Myrtle Beach found several owners who did not have the proper business licenses to rent the properties, which created an influx of new business licenses, said the city spokesman.

"The bulk of the new business licenses apply to property owners who have been renting their properties for some time, but without a business license," said Pat Dowling, spokesman for North Myrtle Beach. "We do audits and groundwork from time to time, and those efforts generated a larger result this time around."

Most of this year’s 79 business licenses issued by Dec. 21 have been given to those operating rental units in the city. With a week still to go in the month, 46 licenses were issued to rental unit owners this December compared to a total of 48 business licenses issued for all business categories in North Myrtle Beach last December.

And it’s not like there was a huge dip in business licenses last month. November’s business licenses this year were on par with last year with a total of 53 issued this November versus 57 last November.