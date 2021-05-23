Myrtle Beach's summer with Southwest kicks off with inaugural flights May 23

MYRTLE BEACH — Whether it's Baltimore, Chicago-Midway, Nashville or one of seven other locations Southwest Airlines will take off to this summer, Southwest wants to know: Wanna get away?

As Southwest landed its inaugural flight for the year May 23, Myrtle Beach International Airport has set the area up for quite a summer after COVID crippled the travel industry in 2020.

The airport is coming off an April that saw arrivals reach more than 108,000, which was above the then-record-breaking 107,488. However, as of the end of April, year-to-date totals in 2019 are still outperforming this year with totals of 291,431 and 237,517, respectively.

That's where Southwest and United Airlines steps in as the airport plans to bolster its tourism numbers.

The Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), and Nashville flights for Southwest start May 23. United Airlines launches flights to/from Cleveland, Milwaukee, and St. Louis on May 27.

Then, on May 29, Southwest Airlines introduces their flights to Dallas and Pittsburgh.

Flights to Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., and another flight to/from St. Louis all begin June 6 for Southwest Airlines.

Spirit Airlines is still, by far, Myrtle Beach airport's leading carrier, followed by American Airlines and Delta.

The airport's "recovery rate has continually outpaced the national average since June 2020," airport spokesman Ryan Betcher has said. "Looking forward, the number of scheduled departing seats from MYR for the 2021 peak tourism season are currently trending over 2019 scheduled departing seats, with 2019 being a record-breaking year for MYR."

In 2019, about 1.307 million passengers arrived at the airport, while 1.304 million boarded planes that year.