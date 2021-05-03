Myrtle Beach's newest fine dining experience offers an 'abundance' of the good life

MYRTLE BEACH — A new modern cuisine, fine-dining restaurant called Abundance opened recently at the Grande Dunes Marketplace, 960 Cipriana Drive.

Owner Will Tyson opened the restaurant in late April. Items like Crudo de Beouf, Agnolotti, and Lamb Persaille aren't common menu items found throughout Myrtle Beach. But Tyson admits Abundance isn't your typical Myrtle Beach restaurant.

"It's going really well," Tyson said. "Customers are ecstatic. They love the food, they love the ambiance."

Abundance features good art from local artists like Tommy Davis, the owner of Collector's Cafe. The chefs are out of Charleston, as is the front-of-house specialist and General Manager Colin Styles.

"Our goal is to be another option for the fine-dining crowd year-round," Tyson said. "The Grande Dunes location is perfect because so many of those-type customers live in that three-mile radius."

Fine art lines the walls that are otherwise blanketed with large windows that welcome sunlight into the new restaurant, and sets an ambiance at night when there is usually a musician providing mood music.

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome to sit at the bar until a table is ready. He said the restaurant has been doing 30 tables a night and will slowly increase that number as he has found the right servers for the business.

"The good problem we have is that people like it so much, ambiance-wise, that they enjoy sitting longer," Tyson said. "I'm not one to hustle tables and push people out the door. It is what it is."

Tyson hopes to open a second restaurant on the Grand Strand — a gastropub geared more toward women, but he's waiting for the right location to become available.

Much like the rest of the Grand Strand, Tyson struggled a bit to find the right people to work at Abundance.

"We're very lucky to get a core crew hired early who has helped us as we've built out," Tyson said. "Now we're supplementing with folks now that we're built out and open."