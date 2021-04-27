Myrtle Beach's Funplex scheduled for mid-May opening, reservations recommended

MYRTLE BEACH — Ticket sales are slated to launch the first week of May for Funplex — Myrtle Beach's newest amusement attraction.
A spokesman for the park said they hope to open by mid-May. Admission to the park, afixed between 14th and 15th avenues North on Ocean Boulevard, is free, however the rides will require credits. Credit pricing ranges between 20 credits for $25 and 100 credits for $125.
Because of the size of the park, which used to be a 100-space parking lot, reservations are recommended for those interested in visiting.
Funplex is a seven-attraction amusement park, including a coaster that features a human hamster wheel. New Jersey-based Funplex broke ground at the end of 2020. Rides planned for the property include Hang Ten; Sunny Day; Up and Overboard; the Hook and Slice; and the Fun in the Sun, a family coaster that has a 360 car that spins like a human hamster wheel.
The property will feature a bar and grill that will face Ocean Boulevard and be called Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill. This two-sided, walk-up bar and restaurant will offer eight domestic and local draft beers, custom frozen drinks, and traditional bar and seafood options.
Funplex has two properties in New Jersey and they have been exploring locations outside Jersey for years. Outside of a few outdoor rides at its Mount Laurel, N.J., location, the Myrtle Beach location will be its first outdoor park.