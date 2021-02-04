Myrtle Beach's El Cerro restaurant hopes to host events that charge a cover

MYRTLE BEACH — El Cerro is one step away from being able to host events and charge a cover at its 29th Avenue North location in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved the rezoning this week from Mixed Use-Medium Density to Highway Commercial 1. The final decision will be made by the city council after being heard twice.

City council may accept the planning commission’s recommendation or offer something different.

Owners told the commission during a January meeting that they wish to sometimes host events that charge a cover, with mariachi bands and to be a place for the Latin community. Owners also said they have no intention of making the location a nightclub.

Nearly 50 letters were sent to property owners within 300 feet of the El Cerro location. A property owner in Carriage Row, which is behind the restaurant, opposed the rezoning in fear it would create a negative atmosphere as it did in the past with a previous business and activity in the area.

“There are some dependent concerns in there,” said planning commission chair William Pritchard. “You get into HC1 and there’s an extensive list of things that are allowed. You have to understand the concern of the office that is behind this property.”

Owners explored other options, including special event permits, but a business in the city is allowed only two permits per year and is not allowed to charge a cover, officials said.

The property was previously coded under the Accommodations-Commercial zone before the city’s rewrite was adopted in 2014, according to the planning and zoning department.

El Cerro is located at 1002 29th Ave. N. It was formerly Mykonos and Bullwinkle’s.

Under HC1 the property could gain land use to be an aquarium, gas station and a car wash. The particular zoning code also allows a number of automobile-type businesses, but a property must be more than 2 acres, which the El Cerro property is not.