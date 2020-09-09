Myrtle Beach's August growth has a bit of Spirit and some Boogie Fingerz

MYRTLE BEACH

Atlantic Real Estate Management of South Carolina announced it will open its new offices in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District. The full service rental and community management company is opening at 522 Broadway St., Suite A, on Oct. 1.

“I’m excited about the new Arts and Innovation District and I think it’s just the place for our innovative company to call home,” wrote Craig McGee, president and owner of Atlantic Real Estate, in a Facebook post.

The Arts and Innovation District is part of the city’s Master Plan approved in March 2019. It aims to revitalize four areas: Kings Highway, Oceanfront, Main Street and an Arts District.

“The business district on Broadway has seen significant investment since the Master Plan was approved,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune. “It’s great to see people purchasing these beautiful old buildings and bringing them back to life. We have some exciting ventures coming to this historic part of Myrtle Beach, and I am excited about Atlantic Real Estate Management being a part of this movement.”

Have no fear, Spirit Halloween Superstore will be here!

Social media has been abuzz with fake reports that Spirit Halloween will not open its stores this season. Well, don’t tell that to Andrew Galasso who plans to open the store at the old A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts Store at 1120 Seaboard St. No word on the exact date the store will be open, but Spirit Halloween was one of the 108 business licenses approved in August for the city of Myrtle Beach. That number is on par with the 108 issued in the city for the month of August in 2019.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

The clear winner of the Unique Business Name of the Month goes to the forthcoming Boogie Fingerz that is slated to be open at the OD Pavilion, 91 South Ocean Blvd.

Owner Marcy Yarbrough explains the business name has two meanings.

“We have an 11-month-old daughter named Peyton and my nickname for her is boogie,” Yarbrough said. “Also, when you do the wax hands, you have to peel off those wax boogies from your fingers, so the name has two meanings.”

Boogie Fingerz is, you guessed it, a wax hands business that Yarbrough plans to open during the off season to “work out the kinks” and build the business during a time she can ensure she has the time to make sure everything goes right. Yarbrough said she’d also like to explore opening a location in Barefoot Landing because it is losing a wax hands business later this year. She also said to look out for Boogie Fingerz at local festivals, when the COVID restrictions are eased and festivals come back to the area.

Boogie Fingerz is one of 71 businesses that received business licenses, both renewed and new, in North Myrtle Beach during the month of August. That figure is down from 77 at the same time last year. Rental units led the license approvals with 30, followed by contractors with 20.

CONWAY

Riverside Auto Sales and Repair Center, 5638 U.S. 701 North, a family-owned and operated repair shop owned by Louie and Barb Davey, expanded to add another building to its property that is for its “customer’s comfort” and for its sales office, according to a press release. The company prides itself on more than 50 years of experience, providing full-service repair and thoroughly inspecting pre-owned vehicles before putting them on the lot.

MURRELLS INLET

There’s soon to be a new bank in town.

Anderson Brothers Bank plans to open a new 4,500-square-foot, full-service branch at U.S 17 Business and Inlet Square Drive in the former Plantation Federal Bank location.

The branch, at 11975 U.S. 17 Bypass, will include drive-up service, night drop, an ATM and onsite-lending officers for commercial and consumer lending, according to a press release. The branch is expected to open at the start of October.

“I am very pleased to extend our services into Murrells Inlet,” said Bryan Lenertz, vice president and Horry County Executive in the release. “This is a perfect location that allows us to service a community that bridges our other offices in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown. We pride ourselves in getting to know the community, its business leaders, and the neighborhood residents personally.”

Terri Larkin was named as branch manager of the new location. Larkin has more than 21 years of experience in the Murrells Inlet market. Larkin, who has lived in the area for more than 35 years, is a graduate of Clemson University, the SC School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, according to the release.

