Myrtle Beach VA clinic nearly set to open at new site near The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH — A while back, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Buddy Styers needed to get a hearing test performed at the closest veterans affairs hospital in Charleston.

He and his wife made the nearly two hour trek for the six-minute test and then headed back to Myrtle Beach.

Soon, Styers and about 16,000 other veterans throughout the region will be able to receive medical attention nearby as the Department of Veterans Affairs prepares to open a new outpatient clinic on the old Myrtle Beach Air Force Base property near The Market Common. The clinic received its certificate of occupancy in November.

"It's a wonderful thing," Styers said. "The VA, of course, provides transportation for people who have to go to Charleston from here."

Currently, Myrtle Beach has a clinic to serve veterans, but the new 84,000-square-foot facility will have outpatient services, as well as primary care, mental health services, physical therapy and more.

"We've gone through many layers of Congressional approval and planning just to get started," said Dr. Robert Glass, acting chief of primary care for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "The construction has gone pretty well. After construction is completed here, we'll then have the process of filling the building up with the equipment that we need, radiology lab and things of that nature, to make sure it's functional."

Styers, who is executive director of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority, recalled an effort about 25 years ago when he tried to convince the VA to open a facility in Myrtle Beach when the base was still active.

"I tried to get the VA to take the base hospital, when the base was active here, and they weren't interested in it back then," he said.

Styers did manage to negotiate a deal between the authority and the VA to sell the base's dental clinic to the VA, which is where the clinic is right now.

Styers said he saw the clinic coming almost 10 years ago when he met with VA Planner Ray Segers in Charleston, who told Styers they were looking to expand.

Glass said Segers and many others, some who have since retired, have worked on this project.

"To see it all come to fruition, I'm fortunate that I'm the one here who gets to see it, but there have been a lot people before me that have put in a lot of work toward it," Glass said.

The Horry County Department of Airports owned the next closest piece of property next to the clinics that the VA could expand on, which is now the International Technology and Aerospace Park, or ITAP.

Styers said once the VA and the airport started working together, the redevelopment authority stepped out of the talks.

It's supposed to be a turn-key operation -- everything the VA needs will be there when they open the door.

Glass said now that the certificate of occupancy has been approved, VA officials will do a walk through to make sure the spaces are constructed the right way with exam tables, chairs and more.

Once that is completed, the VA will work on hiring staff, which Glass said shouldn't be a problem.

"We have enough staff to take care of what we have," Glass said. "Like other hospitals, we watch our projected growth and see where it's going, and so we know we need to get ahead of it."

The VA will then move its current staff into the building, and Glass anticipates the clinic opening in the spring.

"This is what we would call good stress," Glass said. "We are happy for it to be stressful that we can get these resources. My staff wakes up every day so they can serve veterans and they want to do it the right way. We think that a facility like this, of this magnitude, demonstrates our committment and allows us to take care of veterans the right way.

"It has been a long process. It's been talked about for a long time because we know it's needed. We hope the Myrtle Beach veterans see the committment level that we have to get it completed so that we can best serve them."

And it's not just primary care that will benefit from the new facility, Glass said.

"It'll defintiely help, in terms of access for veterans," he said. "In addition to just the primary care piece, we'll also have more space for specialty care. We'll be able to add more specialty care so people won't have to travel to Charleston."

Which, undoubtedly, is music to the ears of thousands of veterans.