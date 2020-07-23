Myrtle Beach tourism leaders changed how swim advisories were issued for 2020 season

Beach swimming advisory alerts from the Department of Health and Environmental Control sent to the public are no more.

Now a website, checkmybeach.com, linking to DHEC’s beach monitoring page, has replaced how the public is informed of potentially unsafe water conditions along the Grand Strand in real time.

Myrtle Beach tourism and public health leaders worked together to figure out the best way to get real-time information about when too much bacteria in the water to safely swim.

“DHEC has stated in the past in public meetings that they’re going to use this program, in lieu of the media releases, because most advisories are short term events that often last fewer than 24 hours,” said Jimmy Gray, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s director of government affairs.

In previous seasons, DHEC would send out a media release if a warning was issued for a section beach and then local media typically sent out an alert. Sometimes what started as a local story would get spread across the county.

A Google search of “Myrtle Beach swim advisories” produces articles from previous summer’s temporary advisories, many of which were never updated once the threat had passed.

Now the checkmybeach.com or the DHEC beach monitoring websites are the primary ways to get this information. A DHEC spokesperson said the websites have been advertised through flyers in hotel lobbies, billboards and posters at beach accesses.

Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea said using this new website ensures that the public has the latest information on where it is safe to swim. He cited how the old system often led to non-local media sites writing about the swimming advisories hours or days after the threat passed.

“Again, the goal here is to get the information into the hands of the people who need it right now, not two weeks from now, when that information is old and outdated,” Kruea wrote in an email.

While the advisories are temporary, it is important public health information.

DHEC collects water samples from over 120 sites across the South Carolina coastline. The samples are looking for Enterococcus bacteria which is commonly found in fecal matter from humans or other warm-blooded animals, according to the state agency‘s website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that these bacteria are common in the natural environment. People who have undergone surgery recently or have weakened immune systems are most at risk for infection from increased levels of the bacteria.

When there is too high of a bacteria count in the water, often after heavy rains, the advisories are posted on the DHEC website. Infections can be treated with antibiotics. Once the bacteria levels go down, the advisories are lifted.

The DHEC website also reminds beach-goers to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is currently no proven antibiotics or vaccines for that virus.

A swimming advisory means public health experts recommend avoiding swimming in the water. It does not mean the beach is closed for sun bathers, fishers or seashell collectors.

To date there have been six swimming advisories issued in Myrtle Beach this tourism season, according to a DHEC spokesperson.

Gray said the website is an easy way to learn about beach safety and any risks. Information about water quality, tidal information, beach wheelchair rental locations and beach camera could be available on the website soon to help visitors and residents decide which part of the beach they want to visit.

“Traffic to check my beach.com has been fantastic,” Gray said. “Now we are looking to expand the website.”

DHEC reports that 30 percent of the traffic to its beach monitoring website comes through checkmybeach.com.

The website is paid for through private funds raised by the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce through chamber dues and fundraisers, Gray said, and not with any public tax dollars.

“The Check My Beach campaign is a true example of a public-private partnership to provide current information to beachgoers,” Gray said.