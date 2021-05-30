Myrtle Beach still sees influx of Memorial Day motorcyclists despite bikefest cancellation

MYRTLE BEACH — The cancellation of Atlantic Beach Bike Week did not stop bikers from rolling down Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day Weekend.

Because Atlantic Beach canceled this year and last year's official events because of COVID-19, neighboring towns including Myrtle Beach prepared for those who decided to come anyways to celebrate.

Temika Williams of North Carolina has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Week since 1982. Williams not only enjoys the week's activities, but it usually falls on her birthday weekend.

"Overall, it's a nice atmosphere, the weather is better than back home, and this has just always been the spot," Sandra Streeter, another attendee, said.

To deal with the influx of people who wouldn't be in Atlantic Beach and normal Memorial Day Weekend activities, the Myrtle Beach Police Department asked for help from close to 300 additional officers.

While one Myrtle Beach officer, Chris Voegele, said police presence was less this year than years prior, not everyone was happy with the number of officers.

Streeter agreed this year's police presence seemed lighter, but she and Williams still felt the number of officers was still heavy for the size of the crowd at what is often called Black Bike Week.

Harley Week, a predominantly White event that took place primarily in Georgetown County earlier in May, did not bring in the same levels of police officers, as Georgetown County Sheriff's Office did not request additional help from outside agencies, agency spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Voegele disagreed that race plays a role in how the bike weeks are police, saying the main concern was public safety.

"If you are policing the way you should — it's irrelevant — it doesn't matter what color, where you're from," Voegele said.

Nearly 650 incidents including traffic violations and citations occurred on May 28 and 29 within the city limits, according to the Myrtle Beach logging system, with 174 being arrests.

Comparatively, nine people were arrested in Georgetown during Harley Week.

Voegele said MBPD officers were not trying to focus on arresting people but instead giving out citations and verbal warnings when possible.

"There's so much going on that we actually tone it back as far as arrests are concerned, we do a lot more verbal warnings — just getting people to comply with us — because we just don't have the time to arrest people and do all that paperwork and stuff," Voegele said.

Over the weekend, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to two incidents where shots were fired.

Garret Goolsby, from Fayetteville, N.C., was charged by Myrtle Beach police with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol in connection to a May 28 shooting close to 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Shots were also fired on May 29 at 27th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. The suspect is still at large, Myrtle Beach police said.