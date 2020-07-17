Myrtle Beach statehouse representative Alan Clemmons resigns after 17 years

South Carolina Representative Alan Clemmons will resign from his statehouse position, effective noon today, the Myrtle Beach representative confirmed to the Post and Courier.
He recently served as the chair of the House Rules Committee, while also applying for other public servant positions over the past couple of years.
“I sincerely appreciate the support I have received, and I look forward to serving my community in other, less public, ways,” Clemmons wrote.
Clemmons sent a letter to South Carolina Speaker of the House Jay Lucas informing him of his resignation.
During the June 9 primaries, Clemmons defeated challenger Case Brittain during the Republican primary for the District 107 seat. Brittain said he plans to run again for the seat.
In South Carolina, if a representative retires, a special election is held to find their replacement.
The S.C. Election Commission must approve Clemmons' request to withdrawal from the election. Filing starts on the second Tuesday after the commission approves Clemmons' withdrawal. Filing lasts a week.
Primaries open to Republican and Democratic candidates will be held two weeks after filing ends. If needed, a runoff will be held two weeks after the primary.
Primary winners will face off in a general election held on the regularly scheduled Election Day, Nov. 3.
Clemmons' seat will remain vacant until Nov. 9 when his elected successor assumes the seat.
Brittain, a Myrtle Beach lawyer, said he plans on picking up his campaign where it left off after he lost the June 9 primary.
“My vision hasn’t changed,“ Brittain said Friday morning. “I’d like to continue Clemmons' legacy in Columbia.”
Clemmons was closely involved with the American Legislative Exchange Council and was a strong advocate for the State of Israel.
District 106 Representative Russell Fry said he is sad to see a longtime advocate for the area leave office, but he and the other statehouse representatives will make sure Clemmons’ constituents are well represented.
Clemmons works for his own law firm, something he told Lucas that will take up more of his time moving forward.
In recent years Clemmons has applied for jobs that would have likely required him to leave public office, including Myrtle Beach city attorney and Horry County administrator.
The Post and Courier's Andy Shain contributed to this report.