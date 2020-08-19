Myrtle Beach Speedway issued ‘warning’ for violating SC Gov. McMaster's executive order

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Speedway was issued a warning by the State Law Enforcement Division after self-reporting a violation of Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order on large gatherings, with the speedway hosting more than 3,000 people at its final race on Saturday.

The governor's order calls for no more than 250 people.

But the warning will hold little weight moving forward as the property is headed toward becoming a housing development, with the Horry County Council approving the rezoning on Tuesday.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said that agents arrived during Saturday’s rain delay, which impacted the number of people in the stands.

“We received a complaint that they were in (excess) of the allowed 250 people,” Crosby said. “When SLED agents arrived on scene, there were less than 250 people that were allowed. When our agents spoke with management of the facility, they self reported that they had had over the 250 people allowed. In doing so, they exceeded the governor’s executive order and so we issued them a warning, which has been consistent with all cases that we’ve come in contact with.

"They are aware of the rules and regulations, and if we receive any further complaints or find any future violations of this executive order, we will investigate accordingly and if a citation is warranted, then a citation will be issued.”

The penalty for the violation could have been $100 or up to 30 days in jail.

Former General Manager Steve Zacharias referred all questions to track owner Bob Lutz. A message left for Lutz Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Crosby said the warning does not follow Lutz to other properties and just pertains to the speedway property.

When asked what good a warning does on the final day of racing, Crosby said, “SLED has no control over a race schedule or a racing season.”

On Aug. 3, McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-50 limiting gatherings to 250 people or 50 percent of the location’s occupancy limit; requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings; and requiring the organizers, owners, or hosts of the gathering to take reasonable steps to incorporate social distancing.

The majority of the more than 3,000 people — riders, crew, staff and spectators — at the speedway Saturday were not wearing masks.

Crosby said SLED agents arrived Sunday and left without incident.

“Agents did arrive (Sunday), as well, to monitor,” he said. “They spoke with management, as well, to ensure they were in compliance with the executive order.”