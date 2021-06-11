Myrtle Beach shooting results in death of 2 North Carolina men

MYRTLE BEACH — Two men were killed after a shooting in Myrtle Beach on June 10, authorities said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Willoughby Lane located near 44th Avenue North at 8:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired, Myrtle Beach police said.

An altercation reportedly involving drugs occurred between several people, leading to gunshots being fired, authorities said. The victims were struck by gunfire and a vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The victims were later identified by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard as Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, both of Fayetteville, N.C.

Myrtle Beach police said no arrests have been made at this time and additional information will be released when it is available.