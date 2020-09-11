Myrtle Beach sees stark decline in parking meter revenue in July and August

MYRTLE BEACH — Beaches, stores and restaurants were open in Myrtle Beach this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the city got significantly less money from downtown public parking meters than in previous years.

Revenue from parking meters within the municipal borders of Myrtle Beach was down 17 percent across the board for the 2020 tourism season compared to year prior.

Myrtle Beach officials provided parking meter revenue for the months of May, June, July and August from the last five years after it was requested by the Post and Courier. Typically, the tourism season begins on Memorial Day weekend in May and ends with Labor Day in September.

In total, Myrtle Beach collected $1,072,026.95 from parking meters in 2020, marking the least amount of money collected since 2015, a time when Myrtle Beach didn’t have metered parking in the Golden Mile or Emerald Shores areas.

The revenue downturn gets worse when only considering the months of July and August. Tourism leaders saw a decent start to the tourism season, but leaders have blamed a late summer slowdown on national news articles from June and July reporting COVID outbreaks traced back to Myrtle Beach.

During May and June, the parking revenue was similar to previous years with June 2020 actually bringing in more money than the same month a year prior.

But for the months of July and August 2020 — historically when Myrtle Beach collects the most from its parking meters — the city collected $536,103.50 during both months within municipal limits compared to 2019 where $722,821.06 was brought in during the same time period.

That is a 25 percent decrease in revenue between the two years.

Revenue from parking meters go to city improvement projects typically in the area it is collected, but the money ultimately is not restricted to any one use.

“This would include funding for the streetscape improvements on Ocean Boulevard and elsewhere,” City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

Generally, paid parking within the city runs from March through October and is managed by a third party company called Lanier Parking. Many of the metered parking spaces closest to the ocean within the city use coins or an online application called ParkMobile that let’s users pay for parking with their phone.

July and August of this year brought in less money than any other July or August from the last five years.

“A number of factors may affect each month’s performance. These might include the kind of events scheduled, when a holiday falls, what the weather is like (rainy vs. sunny), if we have a hurricane, how the economy is doing and, of course, if there’s a global pandemic,” Kruea said.

During the months of July and August when parking meter revenue was the lowest, Hurricane Isaias hit the Grand Strand on a Monday, many events were cancelled and businesses across the nation suffered due to COVID-related downturns.

Decreased parking revenue is just another example of how the coronavirus stifled the summer. Given Myrtle Beach gets most of its visitors from folks driving into the area, parking revenue is a worthwhile indicator of how the tourism season went.

The 2020 tourism season in Myrtle Beach has been rough especially after cases spiked following Memorial Day weekend.

Average occupancy in Grand Strand hotels and other rentals were down significantly for July and August, according to research done by The Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism at Coastal Carolina University.

The week ending on Aug. 8 in 2020 saw a nearly 40 percentage points decrease in average hotel and rental occupancy compared to the same week a year prior.

COVID-19, the resulting pandemic and a brutal 2020 summer visibly changed how tourism season in Myrtle Beach felt this year. But as more data from the summer comes out, the public can better understand how the virus affected businesses, revenues streams and tourist turnout this season.