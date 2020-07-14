Myrtle Beach’s city manager could have expanded powers to respond to major events

Myrtle Beach City Council could expand the city manager’s power to impose curfews and close businesses in the event of an “extraordinary event.”
The hope is to “protect lives and property” during major events held within the city limits of Myrtle Beach, according to information presented to council on Tuesday.
Proposed changes to the ordinance are purely discretionary and City Manager John Pedersen said it will help keep the public safe if a major event or summer holiday weekend requires fast public safety decisions.
“To some degree I am asking you to trust the city manager on this,” Pedersen said, adding that instituting a curfew or shutting down businesses would be his last resort.
This ordinance would give non-elected city leaders an “additional tool” to quickly react to public safety needs during a major event but cannot be used on an average weekend in the city. The first reading of the ordinance changes passed unanimously on Tuesday.
Under the new rules, an extraordinary event would be Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, political debates, visits by major politicians or figure, car/truck rallies and events with more than 10,000 people in attendance.
Councilmember John Krajc said the city doesn’t have the authority to shut down many of the events so the ordinance would help keep control if something threatened public safety.
The city removed a part of the ordinance that specifically listed the Memorial Day Bikefest as an extraordinary event. Pedersen said this change allows for bikers to not take sole responsibility if anything should happen that weekend.
Shootings along Ocean Boulevard this past Memorial Day were a key reason city staff revisited the ordinance this week, Pedersen said. This year the bike rally was cancelled but thousands of tourists still came to the beach for the holiday weekend.
Both the police chief and city manager must agree that enacting parts of the extraordinary event is necessary for public safety. A report of why the designation was declared and how it was implemented must be delivered to council within 12 hours.
That report should be public record.
An extraordinary event designation automatically expires after 96 hours unless a majority of city council supports extending it. `
The city manager will be able to shut down all non-hospitality businesses during the extraordinary event period, but a proper procedure must be followed before he can act. Under the current rules, the city manager could only close retail stores.
Before a business can be shut down, city officials must make an attempt to ask the businesses to voluntarily close. If the business owner refuses, then city officials can force it to temporarily shut down until the threat passes.
Rachel Beckerman with Skywheel Myrtle Beach said she had no complaints with the ordinance, thanking the city for its efforts to make Ocean Boulevard safer for all.
City officials discussed on Tuesday another ordinance that would suspend businesses licenses for extended periods of time for repeated issues. However, the extraordinary event ordinance is only a temporary suspension for public safety reasons.
“This is only for a temporary thing based of a problem we’ve been unable to fix from that particular evening,” Pedersen said.
Krajc hopes this ordinance gives the police chief and city manager the ability to make the right choice to keep the public safe. Pedersen said, for him at least, he would defer to Police Chief Amy Prock’s judgment to determine when the ordinance is needed and what provisions will be utilized.
While the ordinance passed first reading, it will not become law until city council approves it again on second reading. Changes to the ordinance could be made ahead of that meeting.
If approved on second reading the proposed changes will become law.