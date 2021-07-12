Myrtle Beach restaurant wants to host more than a couple parties a year, applies for rezoning

MYRTLE BEACH — El Cerro Mexican restaurant on 29th Avenue wants to be part of the party scene in Myrtle Beach, though it doesn't want the classification of a nightclub.

The Myrtle Beach City Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance on July 13 to rezone the property at 1002 29th Avenue North to Highway Commercial 1, a classification that will allow them to charge cover and operate like a nightclub.

El Cerro rezoning Owners of El Cerro on 29th Avenue North are looking to rezone the property to be able to host events that require a cover. Photo provided

The owners, however, have stated they do not plan to run the restaurant like a nightclub, but would like to charge cover for certain nights that have entertainment like Cinco de Mayo and nights that feature a mariachi band.

Owners explored other options, including special event permits, but a business in the city is allowed only two permits per year and is not allowed to charge a cover, officials said.

A message left for the owners July 12 was not immediately returned.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning in February. Earlier this year, nearly 50 letters were sent to property owners within 300 feet of the El Cerro location. A property owner in Carriage Row, which is behind the restaurant, opposed the rezoning in fear it would create a negative atmosphere as it did in the past with a previous business and activity in the area.

A meeting between the neighbors and owners was scheduled for February.

Check back later as this is a developing story.