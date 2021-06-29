Myrtle Beach relies on strict building codes, fire inspections to prevent high-rise collapse

MYRTLE BEACH — Strict building codes and regular fire inspections is what the city of Myrtle Beach relies on to prevent the collapse of any of its high rises similar to the one that collapsed June 24 in Florida.
"That’s when the stringent inspections for material and workmanship occur," said Mark Kruea, city spokesman of the city's building codes.
As of June 29, at least 11 people were killed and more than 150 people were unaccounted for in the building collapse that occurred in the mixed-use Florida condominium.
The Surfside condominium in Florida was built in 1981, was 12 stories and stood 160 feet tall. Of the 20 tallest buildings in Myrtle Beach, all but one was built after 1981 — the Maisons Sur-Mer at 9650 Shore Drive was built in 1975. The city's tallest building — Margate Tower at 8500 Margate Circle — has 29 floors and stands at 329 feet tall, according to Emporis, a data collection agency on buildings of high public and economic value.
Kruea said structural soundness of high rises have been a hot topic in the construction industry since the building collapse, but called the collapse "highly unusual." In Myrtle Beach, he said no requirement for post-construction inspections exist, either at the local or state level, unless the city is advised of a problem or receive a complaint or inquiry about an issue.
"...Code enforcement (adherence to life safety standards) is a top priority for Myrtle Beach," Kruea wrote in an email. "We do fire inspections on a regular basis, but the point of a strong building code (which we have) is to see that the building is built correctly, using the proper materials, in the first place."
Inspections of high-rise buildings, both new and existing, are the responsibility of local building and fire code officials in South Carolina, according to the state's Labor, Licensing and Regulations department.
Tallest buildings in Myrtle Beach
|Rank
|Building
|Floors
|Height
|Year
|1
|Margate Tower
|29
|329 feet
|2004
|2
|Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand Vacations Club
|24
|257 feet
|2015
|3
|Royale Palms Condominiums
|24
|256 feet
|2007
|4
|Maisons-Sur-Mer
|25
|240 feet
|1975
|5
|The Palace Hotel
|23
|227 feet
|1987
|6
|Ocean Forest Plaza
|23
|217 feet
|1986
|7
|Anderson Ocean Club
|21
|199 feet
|2007
|8
|Paradise Resort
|20
|198 feet
|2006
|9
|Barcelona Tower
|14
|155 feet
|2006
|10
|Grand Dunes
|10
|125 feet
|2007
|11
|The Myrtle Beach Resort
|22
|≈246 feet
|1984
|12
|Beach Colony Resort Tower I
|22
|≈246 feet
|1986
|13
|Brighton Tower
|21
|≈235 feet
|2000
|14
|Oceans One Phase I
|20
|≈224 feet
|2008
|15
|Grand Atlantic Oceanfront Resort
|20
|≈224 feet
|2006
|16
|Carolina Grande
|20
|≈224 feet
|2006
|17
|Carolinian Beach Resort I
|20
|≈224 feet
|2004
|18
|The Breakers Resort Paradise Building
|20
|≈224 feet
|2002
|19
|South Bay Inn & Suites
|20
|≈224 feet
|2018
|20
|Caribbean Resort Cayman Tower
|20
|≈224 feet
|2007
The S.C. Building Codes Council is responsible for adopting the state’s minimum building and fire codes. The law requires every municipality and county to enforce those codes. It requires the appointment of a building code official and other inspectors as necessary to carry out those responsibilities, according to the LLR.
While the state Fire Marshal has authority in all buildings in South Carolina, it does not perform structural integrity inspections of buildings.
In Florida, Broward and Miami-Dade have enacted the 40-year Building Safety Inspection Program, which requires all commercial properties that are 40 years old to undergo a property assessment by a professional structural engineer. In South Carolina, though, there is not a statewide 40-year rule.
Scientists and engineers with the National Institute of Standards and Technology will be working to determine the cause of the collapse. Witness accounts in Florida have reported seeing feet of standing water after storms through the years, a sight not uncommon along the Grand Strand.
Warning signs at the Florida site of cracking and settling were reported years ago. Kruea said Myrtle Beach responds "quickly to reports of problems and certainly reacts whenever we see an issue."
"Buildings could (and) should be deemed uninhabitable if structural deficiencies are noted," Kruea wrote. "But, absent any signs of actual structure failure — such as cracking, settling, plaster falling down, building parts falling off, etc. — a thorough and serious post-construction inspection would require removal of significant materials to see inside to the building foundations and supports.
"That’s not a small job and is not likely one that could be performed when a building is occupied."
One of the challenges being faced in Florida is the mixed use of the building — a mix of renters, permanent residents and second-home owners. Many of the high-rise properties in Myrtle Beach have the same makeup, as well.
Currently, beyond Myrtle Beach hotels keeping a guest registry, there's no telling when permanent residents or second-home owners are at their properties.
"Keeping up with daily occupancy of a condominium or apartment building would be a challenge... I expect," said Kruea. "The Florida collapse may prompt the sort of conversations you suggest among state lawmakers everywhere; what changes, if any, will be implemented remain to be seen."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.