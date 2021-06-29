You are the owner of this article.
Myrtle Beach relies on strict building codes, fire inspections to prevent high-rise collapse

Construction of 21st Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Construction of high rises in Myrtle Beach, like this one shown here at 21st Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, must abide by strict building codes issued by the city and state. Jay Rodriguez/Staff

 By Jay Rodriguez jrodriguez@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — Strict building codes and regular fire inspections is what the city of Myrtle Beach relies on to prevent the collapse of any of its high rises similar to the one that collapsed June 24 in Florida.

"That’s when the stringent inspections for material and workmanship occur," said Mark Kruea, city spokesman of the city's building codes.

As of June 29, at least 11 people were killed and more than 150 people were unaccounted for in the building collapse that occurred in the mixed-use Florida condominium.

The Surfside condominium in Florida was built in 1981, was 12 stories and stood 160 feet tall. Of the 20 tallest buildings in Myrtle Beach, all but one was built after 1981 — the Maisons Sur-Mer at 9650 Shore Drive was built in 1975. The city's tallest building — Margate Tower at 8500 Margate Circle — has 29 floors and stands at 329 feet tall, according to Emporis, a data collection agency on buildings of high public and economic value.

Kruea said structural soundness of high rises have been a hot topic in the construction industry since the building collapse, but called the collapse "highly unusual." In Myrtle Beach, he said no requirement for post-construction inspections exist, either at the local or state level, unless the city is advised of a problem or receive a complaint or inquiry about an issue.

"...Code enforcement (adherence to life safety standards) is a top priority for Myrtle Beach," Kruea wrote in an email. "We do fire inspections on a regular basis, but the point of a strong building code (which we have) is to see that the building is built correctly, using the proper materials, in the first place."

Inspections of high-rise buildings, both new and existing, are the responsibility of local building and fire code officials in South Carolina, according to the state's Labor, Licensing and Regulations department.

Tallest buildings in Myrtle Beach

Rank Building Floors Height Year
1 Margate Tower 29 329 feet 2004
2 Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand Vacations Club 24 257 feet 2015
3 Royale Palms Condominiums 24 256 feet 2007
4 Maisons-Sur-Mer 25 240 feet 1975
5 The Palace Hotel 23 227 feet 1987
6 Ocean Forest Plaza 23 217 feet 1986
7 Anderson Ocean Club 21 199 feet 2007
8 Paradise Resort 20 198 feet 2006
9 Barcelona Tower 14 155 feet 2006
10 Grand Dunes 10 125 feet 2007
11 The Myrtle Beach Resort 22 ≈246 feet 1984
12 Beach Colony Resort Tower I 22 ≈246 feet 1986
13 Brighton Tower 21 ≈235 feet 2000
14 Oceans One Phase I 20 ≈224 feet 2008
15 Grand Atlantic Oceanfront Resort 20 ≈224 feet 2006
16 Carolina Grande 20 ≈224 feet 2006
17 Carolinian Beach Resort I 20 ≈224 feet 2004
18 The Breakers Resort Paradise Building 20 ≈224 feet 2002
19 South Bay Inn & Suites 20 ≈224 feet 2018
20 Caribbean Resort Cayman Tower 20 ≈224 feet 2007

The S.C. Building Codes Council is responsible for adopting the state’s minimum building and fire codes. The law requires every municipality and county to enforce those codes. It requires the appointment of a building code official and other inspectors as necessary to carry out those responsibilities, according to the LLR.

While the state Fire Marshal has authority in all buildings in South Carolina, it does not perform structural integrity inspections of buildings.

In Florida, Broward and Miami-Dade have enacted the 40-year Building Safety Inspection Program, which requires all commercial properties that are 40 years old to undergo a property assessment by a professional structural engineer. In South Carolina, though, there is not a statewide 40-year rule.

Scientists and engineers with the National Institute of Standards and Technology will be working to determine the cause of the collapse. Witness accounts in Florida have reported seeing feet of standing water after storms through the years, a sight not uncommon along the Grand Strand.

Warning signs at the Florida site of cracking and settling were reported years ago. Kruea said Myrtle Beach responds "quickly to reports of problems and certainly reacts whenever we see an issue."

"Buildings could (and) should be deemed uninhabitable if structural deficiencies are noted," Kruea wrote. "But, absent any signs of actual structure failure — such as cracking, settling, plaster falling down, building parts falling off, etc. — a thorough and serious post-construction inspection would require removal of significant materials to see inside to the building foundations and supports.

"That’s not a small job and is not likely one that could be performed when a building is occupied."

One of the challenges being faced in Florida is the mixed use of the building — a mix of renters, permanent residents and second-home owners. Many of the high-rise properties in Myrtle Beach have the same makeup, as well.

Currently, beyond Myrtle Beach hotels keeping a guest registry, there's no telling when permanent residents or second-home owners are at their properties.

"Keeping up with daily occupancy of a condominium or apartment building would be a challenge... I expect," said Kruea. "The Florida collapse may prompt the sort of conversations you suggest among state lawmakers everywhere; what changes, if any, will be implemented remain to be seen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

