Myrtle Beach rehab facility recognized nationally as 2020 'Top Performer'

MYRTLE BEACH — Dr. Kenneth Santiago remembers how the staff members felt when they learned Grand Strand Medical Center was stepping up to meet the area’s need for an inpatient rehabilitation center.

“At the beginning, it was very, very frustrating,” said Santiago, medical director of inpatient rehabilitation at Grand Strand Medical Center. “Everybody was so scared. ‘This lady cannot talk. This lady will not be able to eat ever.’ With time and working hard as a team, they started putting in a lot of effort and the staff started seeing progress. People started getting better.”

They’ve gotten so good that they’ve earned the 2020 Top Performer Award from the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation, a national award recognizing rehabilitation facilities who ranked in the top 10 percent of 868 inpatient rehabilitation facilities that qualified to be ranked. The results are based on cases discharged between January 2019 and September 2019.

“What makes us different from other rehab facilities around the nation is that we have inpatient internal medicine doctors who are experts in board certification for internal medicine and rehab doctors that are there during the week and providing constant care, seven days a week internal medicine,” Santiago said. “Other buildings around the country, they have mostly rehab doctors who don’t have the expertise to work in the high acuity or the very complicated cases. We do have that.”

The award, now in its 13th year, is based on rankings that provide facilities with a composite performance score and percentile ranking. The goal of the rankings is to recognize high-performing facilities for their delivery of quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely, and patient-centered, according to the Uniform Data System’s website.

61-year-old Robert Otstott of the Carolina Forest community in Myrtle Beach went to the emergency room at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sept. 13 after suffering a stroke. He spent five days on the medical floor before being admitted to the rehab unit.

This being Otstott’s first trip to any hospital, he didn’t know what to expect.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said about having a nationally recognized facility like GSMC in the area. “My wife brought me to the ER here as soon as she knew something was wrong, and I’m glad she did. Once friends back home in (Pennsylvania) knew that I was in the hospital, they asked which one and then told us that ‘you’re at one of the best hospitals you can be in the area.’”

Otstott said it was the teamwork that he recognized as a stand-out trait of the staff.

“Everyone here works in a team environment,” Otstott wrote. “There are plenty of staff members watching out for us and for each other. They are not afraid to make suggestions to each other, to accept that feedback as a different set of eyes, and to really listen to each other and their patients.”

The 24-bed rehabilitation center opened in April 2018 in response to more than 500 rehabilitation patients being sent out of Horry County annually.

The care team includes specially trained physicians, nurses, speech language pathologists, physical and occupational therapists and medical social workers, which Santiago said must all work together to make rehabilitation most successful.

“We try to keep the same group of medical staff around the whole week,” Santiago said. “Hospital medicine in most of the places around the country, they’re changing doctors where they could have two different doctors in a week. Care could be changed and it’s not consistent. We try to keep the same medical team all the time taking care of the patient, so that way we continue with the same level of care and expertise… We have a very close working relationship between physical therapists, occupational therapists and the physiatry team… There’s good communication with them, good communication with the families, good communication with the patient. All that has been the big difference.”

Otstott said GSMC’s staff has been “thorough and attentive” and checked on his comfort level during rehabilitation, and made sure he was ready to progress.

“I made my first outpatient PT appointment for after I’m home, and the Rehab team coached me to think about and talk to the outpatient (physical therapy) team about what my goals are and what I want to continue to work on,” Otstott wrote. “They really went over and above. They didn’t have to do that, but they want me to continue to have the best progress moving forward.”

Santiago, who has been working in rehabilitation since 2005, said it’s cases like Otstott and more severe cases like car-accident victims or those with multiple broken bones that the rehabilitation center at Grand Strand Medical sees on a regular basis.

“In here, we step it up to the highest acuity that there is in the building because we are a Level 1 Trauma Center,” Santiago said. “So we have very, very sick patients in the building and we have no choice but to step it up and take care of the sickest of the sickest. And that, at the beginning, was a big shock to the staff. They had to go from training in skilled nursing facilities and other rehabilitation outpatient programs, and then slowly they go to a place that has a patient who needs a tube to eat or needs a tube to breathe, and all these complicated things you had to take into consideration for rehabilitation that they didn’t have to do for training at that level ever.”

Santiago said the staff considers positive results from its patients as a win, and this national recognition shines a brighter spotlight on the trophies of rehabilitation success stories.

“They are still working hard, like crazy, because of how sick these people are,” Santiago said of the staff. “And then suddenly this recognition came over and we said, ‘You guys did it. You guys worked so hard to fix this severe level of sickness with such great success that you guys are better than a lot of these other facilities because you guys are working hard for it.’ Everybody said this is worth it and we’re going to keep going and get even better.”