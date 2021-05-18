Myrtle Beach region seeing growth as second-home buyers soar nationally

MYRTLE BEACH — The number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates for second homes soared 178 percent year over year in April, and the same sentiment is being felt locally as more people work remotely.

The statistics were released earlier this month by Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

"People were couped up for so long, they're making the decision of where they want to live because, for some jobs they could work from home, and now is the time to buy the second home so I can have the life I want to live," said Renny Diedrich, broker-in-charge at RE/MAX Southern Shores & RE/MAX Professionals, with offices from Myrtle Beach to Florence.

"I would say the second-home people are taking advantage of it. Some of our beach homes, like our huge beach houses, there are very few beach houses on the market. Why? Because I think families have decided, if they have the money, let's invest it in real estate. Let's rent it out... but yet let's block off some weeks so we can spend it together, as a family. It's a pretty amazing amount of higher-priced properties that have sold, as well."

Second-home mortgage rate locks are holding steady at more than double pre-pandemic levels, according to the Redfin report.

The rise in demand for second homes nationally is more than twice the increase for primary homes, with the number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates for primary homes rising 78 percent year over year in April.

The report showed demand for vacation homes remains elevated as wealthy Americans continue to have the freedom to work remotely and earn money from robust stock portfolios and rising home values. Even as some offices start to reopen, many Americans plan to work remotely for the long term, at least part of the time.

"The combination of the wealthy becoming wealthier, remote work turning into the new normal and low mortgage rates is creating an ideal environment for affluent Americans to buy vacation homes," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather in a press release. "As long as the economy continues to grow, I don't foresee demand for second homes slowing down anytime soon."

Year-to-date, closings in the coastal Carolina area grew by 58 percent as of the end of April compared to last year, which saw a slight hit at the start of the pandemic from the uncertainty of the economy.

"I won't forget the day, in May of last year, one of my agents walked in and said 'The flood gates have opened' and I swear it's been unbelievably crazy," Diedrich said. "If it's good and it's priced right, it's gone. There's no messing around."

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors released its report for April on the heels of the national report.

The CCAR report showed the area’s median sales price is $280,000, the highest it’s been since January 2016. Closed sales of single-family homes in April increased by 54.8 percent and by 133.2 for condos.

"I just think this area is so desirable," Diedrich said. "When they decide to buy here, they've vacationed here. I think the whole Grand Strand is going crazy."