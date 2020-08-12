Myrtle Beach realtor takes the next step in his dream as a country music singer

Local real estate agent Shawn Bilton continues to chase his dream of becoming the next country music sensation. While the current COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult, it is not stopping Bilton, who recently traveled to Tennessee to make his first professional recording.
He spent a week with Sal Oliveri, a Grammy-nominated multi-genre producer and songwriter who has worked with the likes of P!nk, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Billy Joel and Faith Hill — as well as many others.
“It kind of just happened,” Bilton said, recalling how he connected with Oliveri. “I think someone shared or tagged me in something that he posted on social media. He is just so helpful to musicians like me who are breaking through and need that extra kick. We talked and I sent him a message here and there.”
They were in communication with each other for about a year before he traveled last month to Oliveri's Brentwood studio to record.
“He told me that he could take my music and make it way better,” Bilton said. “Just connecting with him, we’ve made a great friendship. He is even coming down here to visit soon. Sal’s not only a killer producer, he is a person of faith like me, so we instantly clicked.”
Bilton said that he spent as much as eight hours a day during that week perfecting his craft but also was able to relax with his team who traveled with him.
“We recorded during the week and saw the sights on the weekend,” he said.
Bilton has recorded songs in the past but says this experience has been vastly different because of getting to work with an experienced producer like Oliveri.
“You are sitting there looking at this guy and he is watching and feeling everything that you do even up to making sure every single word that you pronounce is perfect,” he said. “Sometimes you have to sing a song 30 or 40 times to get it right.”
Bilton said that he did not work on the typical full-length album while he was there. He instead recorded five songs that will be released as singles spaced out over time with the first tentatively coming early this fall.
“It used to be you would just put out a whole album, but now it is different,” he said. “It is kind of a new structure that I learned from Sal.”
All five forthcoming songs were procured by Oliveri, specifically for Bilton's voice.
“He said these are the ones for your voice, your style,” he said. “You are going to kill them. I then knew that I had to trust him through the process. It was an amazing process and he made it just so comfortable. The whole experience has been mind-blowing.”
Bilton said it has been tough not being able to perform in front of crowds during the current pandemic. He has managed to do some online shows through Facebook.
“We had like 40 shows ready to go before this and they all got canceled,” said Bilton, who showcases his music on his website at shawnbiltonmusic.com.
As a scheduled performer, he is awaiting the fate of the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach currently scheduled for this September where the likes of Alabama, Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice and Luke Bryan have performed.
“We have Shawn Bilton masks made just in case,” he said.
On top of performing and selling real estate, one of his biggest passions is giving back to the community. He has helped raise money for kids with the "Dream on 3" charity based out of Charlotte, with future plans to get involved with the Five-O’s Tiki Foundation which raises money for law enforcement.
Bilton currently sells real estate around the Grand Strand area for James W. Smith Real Estate Co., even getting two houses sold while he was in Nashville.
He admits that the next step of getting an agent and management consultant to pitch to the various labels will be difficult and costly but he is willing to do whatever it takes. He is always looking for investors and people that would like to support his dream.
“Never give up,” he said. “It’s like another step to where you are going. I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead.”