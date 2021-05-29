Myrtle Beach police respond to second night of shots fired during Black Bike Week

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach police were searching for a man they believed fired a gun shortly afyer 9:30 p.m. at 27th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.
This was the second reported shooting in the first two nights of Black Bike Week, traditionally celebrated on Memorial Day weekend.
As of 10 p.m., police did not appear to have anyone in custody. It was unknown whether anyone was injured during the reported shooting.
On Friday night, Myrtle Beach police responded to shots fired at 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Garret Goolsby, 26, of Fayetteville, N.C., was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol in relation to the shooting. Police reported the victim is expected to recover. Records show Goolsby has a bond hearing Sunday morning.
