Myrtle Beach police report their vehicles being shot at with fireworks, paintballs

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach police officers reported their vehicles were shot at with fireworks and paintballs on June 30 after they responded to a call of excessive fireworks usage near the corner of Hemingway Street and Graham Avenue.

The use of fireworks within the city limits is illegal, so when police were called to the scene, they identified a group of people where the fireworks were being lit and an officer asked them to stop. The responding officer then circled the block and the fireworks were being lit again.

The officer approached the group again, which again stated it wasn't them, according to a police report. The report states the group of 25 to 30 people became belligerent and hostile toward the officer, who left the scene to get a supervisor.

Police then set up on Hemingway Street to deter the group from using fireworks again.

"At one point, fireworks were fired at three MBPD patrol vehicles striking one in the windshield, one in the bumper, and one directly underneath the vehicle," the report states. "The (residents) then started to open fire on two other patrol vehicles with paintball markers, striking the vehicles. No current damage was observed on the vehicles."

Officers were unable to locate the individuals who shot fireworks or paintballs.